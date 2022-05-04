Plymouth Argyle man reveals outlook on Steven Schumacher managerial reign

Plymouth only narrowly missed out on the play-off places in League One this season despite boss Ryan Lowe leaving the club midway through the campaign – and the club’s director of football Neil Dewsnip has told Plymouth Live that he feels new boss Steven Schumacher has the potential to be a ‘really good manager’ with the side.

The club were on course for a top six spot until Lowe left to take on a new role with Preston before the turn of the year. That led to his assistant Schumacher being given the job and the side did not dip.

They continued to push on for promotion and have stayed in the play-off hunt throughout his time as boss so far – and it looks like he will stay on with the side for the foreseeable future too based on these comments.

Having never held another managerial role before this one, there were some who perhaps thought he may struggle. Schumacher though has picked up where Lowe left off. No wins in their last five games though has seen them give up a position in that top six when it really mattered.

Some of those games were difficult ones – against some of the teams around them no less – but when they needed wins, they couldn’t produce the goods. Losses to Wycombe and MK Dons and draws with Sunderland and Wigan meant they couldn’t quite get over the finish line this year.

Dewsnip though clearly still has faith in Schumacher, as he told Plymouth Live that he feels the boss can ‘grow’ with the club.

He said: “He [Schumacher] has made a huge impression on everybody. I never had any doubts that he could do the job, what has surprised me is how well he has done so quickly.

“Steven has got a lot of potential to become a really good manager and he’s learning his trade at Plymouth Argyle. Hopefully as Argyle continues to grow Steven is going to grow with it.”

The Verdict

Plymouth had an excellent campaign up to the point when it really mattered. A play-off spot was in their hands but they couldn’t keep hold of a top six position when it really mattered.

Schumacher though is still highly regarded by Argyle and their supporters and he will likely be expected to go one better and seal that promotion next season. Based on his recruitment this summer, it could be a real possibility.

The manager will be disappointed to have let the pressure get to his team when it most mattered at the end of the campaign. To see other sides in the top six will really hurt him.

However, they can put things right next season and if they can hold on to the majority of their squad, they’ll be one of the favourites again next season.