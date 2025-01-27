Plymouth Argyle look set for a busy end to the winter transfer window, with Miron Muslic looking to revamp his squad ahead of a crucial three months of the season.

The Greens picked up a valuable point in a 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Saturday, with an improved performance that will give the Green Army hope that they can turn things around between now and the end of the season.

The chances of the Pilgrims avoiding the drop will likely depend on who the former Cercle Brugge boss can get through the door in the next week before the transfer deadline shuts on February 3, with his squad down to the bare bones as it stands, particularly from a defensive point of view.

There could be good news in that regard though, with one potential additional already being lined up before next weekend’s hosting of West Bromwich Albion at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle close in on a £1.7m defender signing

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas revealed on Monday that Argyle are closing in on the signing of LASK defender Talovierov, with a medical booked for Tuesday.

The Ukraine international looks set to make the move to Home Park this week for a fee in the region of £1.7 million, with a three-and-a-half year contract on the table.

That news will be a welcome relief for Argyle fans, who saw Julio Pleguezuelo withdrawn during the clash at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, leaving Tymoteusz Puchacz and Bali Mumba finishing the game as part of a back three alongside Victor Palsson.

Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen was said to have turned down a move to the Championship strugglers last week, despite Argyle agreeing a reported £1.1 million fee for his services, so the addition of Talovierov will be a welcome addition.

Morgan Whittaker makes Plymouth Argyle revelation after Middlesbrough switch

Morgan Whittaker left Home Park under something of a cloud last week, with the forward making the £6 million move to Middlesbrough after months of speculation surrounding his future.

The 24-year-old was left out of the match day squad for Argyle’s 5-0 defeat to Burnley last Wednesday as the rumours of his departure intensified, with Miron Muslic stating that the player didn’t turn up ahead of the showdown with the Clarets.

Whittaker has since taken to Instagram to clarify these reports, with his status saying: "I want to make it abundantly clear that I never refused to play against Burnley.

"It was agreed by myself and the manager that due to the bids on the table from both Burnley and Middlesbrough, I would not be up for selection.

"I was then told to train with the other non-selected players as I wouldn't need to be involved in the shape for Burnley as I wouldn't be playing in the game.

"All of the coaching staff and my team-mates were also aware that I was not included in the squad.

Morgan Whittaker's Championship Stats for Plymouth Argyle Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 46 19 8 2024/25 20 3 1 Total 66 22 9 All Stats as per Transfermarkt

"The backlash I have received due to the manager's post-match interview has been devastating to me.

"To have my character, my mindset and my commitment to the game insulted is very upsetting to me.

"I have always made myself available for selection, have always trained and I have always given my all for Plymouth.

"I want to thank all of you, the staff, the players, the fans for your incredible support during my time here," said Whittaker.

"Some of the most magical and integral parts of my career have happened here with Plymouth which I will be forever grateful for.

"From helping you achieve promotion, coming back home permanently, being in team of the season and to score the winning goal to knock Brentford out of the FA Cup.

"These memories will last a lifetime for me, and it wouldn't have been possible without all of your support.

"I'm sorry again it ended this way, but I never once refused to play. My heart will always have a huge space for Plymouth Argyle."

Plymouth Argyle fears allayed over Middlesbrough double swoop

While all the furore surrounding Whittaker’s future was in full flow, there were also rumours that Boro were also interested in a swoop for full-back Bali Mumba.

Recent reports from Dominic Shaw of the Northern Echo have since proven those rumours to be dead in the water though, leaving the Greens to breathe a huge sigh of relief going forward, as they look to put all their efforts into remaining in the second tier for the remainder of the campaign.

Leeds United had also been linked with a move for the former Norwich City man this winter, with Daniel Farke supposedly sending scouts to watch him in the Pilgrims’ FA Cup win over Brentford.