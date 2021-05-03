Plymouth Argyle make player call involving Crystal Palace and Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle have decided to cut short the loans of Sam Woods and Adam Lewis early, with the Plymouth Herald confirming that the duo have now returned to their parent clubs, Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively.

The young defenders were both heavily involved during their loan periods with the Sky Bet League One side and played a key role in helping Argyle to become unlikely play-off contenders before their form tailed off.

Woods did however pick up a hamstring injury recently, whilst Lewis took a blow to his ankle in training, which means both players have now headed back to London and Merseyside in recent days.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was quick to confirm the news and had this to say on the two players:

“Sam Woods has gone back to Crystal Palace now, so we thank Sam for his short spell here and all his efforts.

“He was a fantastic kid to work with but he’s going to be out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Plymouth Argyle quiz: Does Home Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Vale Park Higher Lower

“Adam Lewis has gone back to Liverpool because he’s injured as well so it’s pointless him being all the way down here.

“His missus is due to give birth in a couple of weeks so we wish him luck with that and we thank him for all his efforts.”

Both players featured in a combined total of 29 games for Argyle and have in turn helped the club to secure it’s status comfortably in League One for yet another year after they secured promotion from League Two last term.

The Verdict

It isn’t too much of a blow for Argyle that these two players are heading back to Palace and Liverpool as their injuries would have kept them out of the final game of the campaign away at Gillingham.

Woods and Lewis had impressed in patches for the club and will have earnt good experience during their spells that will serve their careers well going forwards.

It’s a shame that their respective seasons were cut short as they had both begun to become well integrated into the current squad.

For Plymouth, their attentions will now turn to finishing the season strongly against Gills on Sunday as they finish off what has been a very promising first campaign back in the third tier.