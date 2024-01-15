Highlights Loan strategy for Plymouth Argyle has backfired as all the summer loanees have been recalled or sold by their parent clubs.

Villa dealt a blow to Argyle by ending Finn Azaz and Kaine Kesler-Hayden's loans and selling Azaz to Middlesbrough.

Argyle must return to the drawing board and make new signings to retain their status in the second-tier and improve their defensive record.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Lewis Warrington would return to Everton, ending his Plymouth Argyle loan prematurely.

Warrington was the only one of the summer loan signings still in Devon with the rest having previously been recalled.

There are clear positives to the Argyle loan strategy but at the moment, they are experiencing the overwhelming drawbacks.

Aston Villa and Everton denting survival hopes

It never really worked out for Warrington at Argyle and yet he still penned a heartfelt message after being recalled by Everton.

“A good club filled with even better people” was how it started and Kaine Kesler-Hayden also took to social media to pay homage having been pulled back to Villa Park.

The latter has returned to Aston Villa and it is being reported that Unai Emery wants him to feature in the first-team, as opposed to him going back out on loan again.

A part of Kesler-Hayden’s tweet read as follows: “What a group of lads and memories I’ll cherish forever!”

This duo’s departures over the weekend now mean that Argyle have lost all of the loanees that they signed in the summer.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

Villa dealt Argyle a double blow by ending Finn Azaz’s loan early as well as Kesler-Hayden’s, then selling the former on to Middlesbrough.

Stoke City meanwhile took manager Steven Schumacher away from Home Park and then midfielder Luke Cundle by way of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Azaz in particular was truly brilliant in green and white, in the League One winning season and this year as well.

It is all part and parcel of the game and the loan market is something that Argyle have regularly utilised but this is a prominent example of it blowing up in their face.

Some supporters of the club have been quick to point out that even if one or two of the players that have been recalled weren’t regular starters, having to bring in more bodies in an already hectic January just further adds to the headache for the club.

What this means for PAFC going forward

At the time of writing, young duo Ashley Phillips and Darko Gyabi are the only signings to be made this month, arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United respectively.

Phillips is a centre-back and so is not a replacement for any of the departing loanees whilst Gyabi is a midfielder who can push forward, so may have arrived in Devon with that Azaz/Cundle-shaped void in mind.

The club deserve a lot of credit for their scouting network, the capture of Azaz as well as Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba last season, all three on loan, being superb and helping Argyle punch above their weight.

Whittaker and Mumba were of course then signed on permanent deals from two Championship rivals but the same sadly can’t be said for Azaz.

Neil Dewsnip and co. now need to return to the drawing board and work their magic once again, so as to retain Argyle’s status in the second-tier.

They are in a solid enough position but at the same time, have conceded a lot of goals and are still yet to win on their travels in the league.

The loan market is made for this to happen regarding the bigger clubs, they can garner fees for players based on their success for a club like Argyle.

January is a pivotal month and the transfer window could well make or break this 2023/24 season for the Pilgrims.