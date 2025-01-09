Andre Gray’s departure at the start of the month has left Plymouth Argyle in need of another body at the business end of the field, with the Greens struggling to find the back of the net in recent months.

The former Watford man netted three times in his 13 appearances for the club, having signed a short-term deal at Home Park in October after frontman Muhamed Tijani was ruled out until the new year.

The Slavia Prague loanee is still working his way back to full fitness, leaving Burnley loanee Michael Obafemi and Ryan Hardie as the top main options up top, while academy graduate Freddie Issaka offers an alternative option.

That leaves scope for another goal-getter to be added before the end of the month, and as links to Liverpool starlet Jayden Danns begin to reemerge, the Pilgrims should be doing all they can to bring the teenage talent down from Merseyside in the coming weeks.

Jayden Danns can help Plymouth Argyle in fight against relegation

Argyle were said to be interested in Danns back in the summer before a back injury put paid to any move for the Reds’ protege, but five months on, talk has begun once again about a move to Home Park for the remainder of the season.

Although game time at Anfield has been hard to come by, the striker managed to catch the eye early last year, as he netted a brace against Southampton in the FA Cup to claim his first two goals for the Merseyside outfit, and outline his potential as a star of the future.

His natural ability to find the back of the net is exactly what the Greens have been missing this season, with Hardie having not found the back of the net from open play in the league since February, while Obafemi has netted just twice in 19 Championship matches.

Gray had provided moments of magic on the odd occasion during his time in green, with a terrific brace against former club Watford earning his side a point in a 2-2 draw at Home Park, while his only other goal came in a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down to earn another draw against Preston North End.

Getting a player who can be a regular threat in the opposition penalty area is paramount to Argyle’s chances of staying up this season, and a player who can contribute to the build-up play to forge chances needs to be prioritised as well, with Gray’s lack of mobility hampering any free flowing attacking play on occasion.

Andre Gray's Plymouth Argyle Championship record (FBRef) Appearances 13 Starts 5 Minnutes played 539 Goals 3 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 0.67

Danns looks like a player full of exuberance and with a point to prove, and knows full well that a prosperous spell in the second tier could help his cause in fighting for regular minutes at Anfield in the years to come; something which could play into Argyle’s hands in the short-term.

The Pilgrims will likely be looking for a replacement for Lewis Gibson at the back after the defender moved to Preston for a reported £1.5 million fee earlier this month, while Polish left-back Tymoteusz Puchacz has also been heavily linked with a move to Devon, with a lack of depth in wide areas apparent over recent weeks.

Michael Baidoo has already joined in a club-record deal in the opening stages of the transfer window, but priority needs to go towards bringing Danns to the club sooner rather than later, with a number of important fixtures on the horizon.

Plymouth Argyle have crucial month ahead in battle against the drop

Following the FA Cup clash with Brentford, Argyle have three home games in the space of eight days to try and turn their fortunes around at the bottom of the division, with Oxford United first to make the trip to the southwest on Tuesday night.

A win against Gary Rowett’s side would help regain momentum after Wayne Rooney’s departure, before a rejuvenated Queens Park Rangers side visit the Theatre of Greens the following weekend.

Burnley will then come to town in the following midweek, as Argyle aim to produce more Home Park heroics, which has seen the likes of Sunderland, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers all sent home empty handed earlier in the season.

While Baidoo’s addition will certainly help from a creative standpoint, bringing Danns in before too long could add an air of danger to a frontline that has been too easily shut down of late, and could make all the difference in a week that could help to define the Pilgrims’ potential for the rest of the campaign.