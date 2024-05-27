Highlights Rooney's less-than-stellar track record post-Derby should raise red flags for Plymouth Argyle fan.

Wayne Rooney's time at Derby County was at times overshadowed by the emergence of his assistant manager Liam Rosenior as being a well respected coach.

Since going their separate ways, Rosenior has been on an upward trajectory, while Rooney has struggled at both DC United and, more recently, Birmingham City.

For Plymouth Argyle fans then, the recent news that Wayne Rooney is to become the Pilgrims boss is one that can be treated with discontent.

Having been dealt a setback in their original pursuit of Rosenior, Rooney very much feels like a second choice and his lack of success post-Derby speaks volumes about his true ability.

Rosenior was the man at Derby

Rooney's and Rosenior's time in Derbyshire provided them both with a difficult job. A team in serious financial trouble needed a leader and in the former Manchester United player, they had that; a brilliant front for a club in deep trouble.

However, as a management team, a different man was leading the troops and his name was Liam Rosenior. Often described by fans as the "brains" behind Rooney, the duo managed to accrue 31 points in their first 18 games in charge.

As time continued, the Rams continued to fight against adversity and would have been safe had it not been for two separate charges which led to points deductions in the 21-22 season.

The relegation to League One spelled the end for Rooney at Derby, and Rosenior took interim charge for the start of the campaign whilst the Rams searched for a new boss.

Rosenior and Rooney's statistics in full-time charge of the Rams (Transfermarkt) Matches 73 Wins 22 Draws 17 Losses 34 PPG 1.14

Whilst many will attribute the pair's success to the former Brighton player, Rosenior never saw it this way and was always complimentary to Rooney.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “People don’t give Wayne the credit that he deserves for his intelligence. He’s so street-smart, he understands people straight away.

"He will prove himself as a manager over time." he added.

Clearly, Rosenior still has faith in him, but will the Plymouth fans share the same hope?

Rooney is no longer an attractive option

Since parting ways, Rosenior and Rooney have gone in very different directions. The former showcased his managerial talent at Hull City, where he was widely praised for his tactical nous and his stylish brand of football.

It was no surprise then that Plymouth initially went to try and sign Rosenior following his shock sacking from Hull City. However, the manager snubbed the Pilgrims and seemingly sees himself in a role which commands a higher pedigree than that of the Devon club.

Paul Heckingbottom was another considered, but Rooney has become Argyle's new head coach.

His adverse days at DC United, where he finished rock bottom in the Eastern section of the MLS, will be of worry. But, to add to the concern will be his shocking fifteen games in charge of recently relegated Birmingham City.

Having taken over from John Eustace, with the club in sixth place, this seemed an ideal return to the Championship for Rooney. How wrong everyone was, as the 38-year-old won a meagre two games and earned a woeful 10 points for his club before being sacked after a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United.

To add to the embarrassment, Rosenior's Hull saw off Birmingham in a comfortable 2-0 win at St Andrew's.

Plymouth could have made the wrong move

Whilst a big name such as Rooney could galvanise the club, his recent lack of success has to be a worry.

16 wins in his past 68 games is a large enough sample size to suggest that things aren't going to get any better. Not only this, but with Rosenior and Heckingbottom being previous candidates, it feels as if they have just turned to Rooney as he has been open to any management offer.

Speaking to the BBC in February, he said: "I definitely want to get back into management. It was a setback what happened at Birmingham but I'm a fighter and I want to get back into it,"

"You know as a manager [being sacked] is part of the job and you will have setbacks. It's about how you bounce back.

"I've had some good time to reflect and will make sure I get it right next time."

With Rooney signing a deal at Home Park, the coming months will likely answer all these questions, but for now it feels as if Plymouth have not got the man they once wanted.