Plymouth Argyle head to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday, with Wayne Rooney’s side looking to turn around a wretched run of form on the road.

The Pilgrims have picked up just one point from their six games on their travels this season, with defeats to Cardiff City and Millwall last week further adding to the Devon side’s away day blues of late.

They travel to a Whites side who have won their last three outings in front of their own fans, with Watford, Sheffield United and Coventry City all put to the sword, as the Yorkshire side continue their hunt for Premier League promotion.

Their task won’t be made any easier by the fact they will likely be without a number of key stars for the trip north at the weekend, with recent injury issues hampering their backline.

Lewis Gibson, Joe Edwards look likely to miss Leeds United clash

Argyle had to fend without Lewis Gibson in their 3-3 draw with Preston North End at the weekend, with the former Everton man said to be nursing a thigh injury picked up in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall at The Den.

Having played every minute of the Pilgrims’ campaign before then, the defender’s loss saw Rooney having to shuffle the pack, with Victor Palsson playing in his place.

The Icelandic international, who made the move to Devon in the summer, doesn’t offer the same commanding presence that his crocked teammate does, and that was shown in the first 48 minutes of action that saw the Greens 3-0 down before their miraculous comeback against Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Palsson’s inclusion on Saturday would spell fear into many members of the travelling Green Army, such is the shaky nature of his defending, with the backline looking visibly nervy with him included in any starting lineup this season.

With captain Joe Edwards also heading off injured in the aftermath of Brad Potts scoring the visitors’ third at the weekend, Rooney could well be without the former Walsall man for the Yorkshire trip as well, meaning half of his favoured backline could be set for a watching brief.

Plymouth Argyle Championship away results 24/25 Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Plymouth Argyle QPR 1-1 Plymouth Argyle West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Plymouth Argyle Burnley 1-0 Plymouth Argyle Cardiff City 5-0 Plymouth Argyle Millwall 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Julio Pleguezuelo deputised for the 33-year-old at the weekend and performed admirably during his first league appearance of the season, leading to many thinking the ex-Arsenal man should be given more game time in the absence of his teammates.

In truth, Rooney may have no other choice but to opt for the Spaniard on Saturday, with the untrusted Nathanael Ogbeta one of the other options to fill in at right-back, as well as out-of-favour Matty Sorinola, which highlights how he is down to the bare bones in terms of defensive personnel, with Brendan Galloway also still out after picking up an ankle injury while on international duty.

Plymouth Argyle injuries may tempt Wayne Rooney into formation change for Leeds United trip

With that in mind, Rooney may be tempted to change things up ahead of the trip to Yorkshire, with a reversion to three centre-backs a possibility to keep a tight ship at Elland Road.

With Bali Mumba on one flank and either Sorinola or Ogbeta on the other, defensive fragility could be papered over ahead of icing Daniel Farke’s side, as they try to withstand the bombardment from a side who have netted seven times in their last three outings in front of their own fans.

Rooney has so far been resolute in playing the same style of football both home and away; something which isn’t reaping rewards while on the road, and an enforced change like the current injury crisis could force his hand into trying something different this weekend.

Leeds United loanee loss adds to Plymouth Argyle selection dilemma for Elland Road trip

Rooney’s life won’t be made any easier by the fact that Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi is unavailable for selection this weekend, as he is unable to play against his parent club.

The midfielder has been something of a mainstay in the midfield so far this season, having started in all but two of the Greens’ Championship matches, and growing in influence week on week.

With the England youth international out of the running, Adam Forshaw and Adam Randell could likely continue their partnership in the middle of the park, with the pair starting the weekend’s match with Preston, while Jordan Houghton waits in the wings.

While Argyle have plenty of players able to make a difference going forward - although Ibrahim Cissoko will be unavailable due to suspension - it is in the defensive third and midfield that Argyle will be calling on fringe members of the squad this weekend, with the lack of depth immediately clear for all to see.

Having been fuming with his side despite rescuing a point at the weekend, we could well see wholesale changes for the trip to Elland Road, and with the injuries mounting, Rooney will be looking for a reaction from whoever is trusted to start for the Pilgrims on Saturday.