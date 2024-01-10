Highlights Plymouth Argyle are negotiating with Leeds United for the signing of midfielder Darko Gyabi, as they aim to strengthen their midfield,

Argyle lost two central midfielders this month, with both Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle having been re-called to their parent clubs and moved elsewhere.

Gyabi has featured just twice for the Whites this season and attracted interest from the likes of Swansea City and French club Valenciennes during the summer.

Plymouth Argyle are negotiating with Leeds United over a deal to sign midfielder Darko Gyabi.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Pilgrims have begun working on a deal to sign the 19-year-old after losing midfielders Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle this month.

Azaz joined Plymouth in the summer on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League outfit but was recently re-called and sold to Middlesbrough in a permanent deal.

Argyle, meanwhile, suffered a similar situation when it came to Cundle.

The midfielder had joined the club on loan in the summer from Premier League side Wolves, but, they recently re-called Cundle and decided to loan him to Stoke, reuniting him with former Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

Plymouth Argyle open talks to sign Darko Gyabi

With the above having occurred, Plymouth Argyle are now light in midfield, with the above report suggesting that the club have targeted the central midfield position for swift and necessary improvements this month.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are said to be keen for Darko Gyabi to get senior minutes under his belt.

Gyabi joined the Elland Road outfit having left Manchester City in 2022 but is yet to make much of an impact at senior level as yet.

Darko Gyabi's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Team Matches Goals Assists Man City U18's 24 9 2 Man City U23's 16 1 3 Leeds U21's 28 2 4 Leeds 5 0 0 Stats correct as of 10/01/2024

Gyabi has made just five senior outings for the Whites, with two of those coming this season.

The young midfielder played 45 minutes against Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup first round in August, for example, before a very very brief cameo against Ipswich later that month.

As a result of the above, the 19-year-old has reportedly been made available for a move away from Elland Road this month.

Summer transfer interest in Darko Gyabi

This is not the first time that the young midfielder has attracted transfer interest, either, with a move away having reportedly come close to fruition in the summer.

For example, French club Valenciennes reportedly made a £5 million permanent offer for the young midfielder during the summer.

Elsewhere, Swansea City also showed interest in a loan agreement for the 19-year-old, according to WalesOnline.

Neither of these moves came off in the end, with Gyabi remaining at Elland Road and playing very little football as a result.

As outlined above, having lost Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle this month, bringing in midfielders this month is a priority for the club and ensuring they get quality replacements in could be crucial if Plymouth want to secure their second-tier status.

At present, the Pilgrims are well-placed to do so, sitting 18th in the division and seven points ahead of the relegation zone at present.

However, factors of late could make them nervously look behind at the likes of QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, who have improved under new management.

Losing their now former boss Steven Schumacher was not ideal, for example, and neither was losing Azaz or Cundle.

With Ian Foster now in place, Schumacher's replacement has been sorted, and Gyabi arriving at Home Park would perhaps go some way to easing the club's central midfield concerns.