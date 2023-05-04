Plymouth Argyle will be looking to win the League One title this weekend in their final game of the season.

By securing all three points in their meeting with Port Vale, Argyle will be guaranteed to finish ahead of Ipswich Town in the standings.

This triumph will also result in Plymouth ending the term with 101 points to their name.

Following their meeting with Vale, Argyle can push on with their plans for the return to the Championship.

Decisions will need to be made regarding the futures of existing members of the club's squad while transfer targets will have to be identified.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all the latest news concerning Plymouth.

Plymouth majority owner Simon Hallett outlines his stance on Home Park plans

Plymouth chairman and majority owner Simon Hallett has ruled out the possibility of filling in the two open corners at Home Park.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Hallett said: "There are two ways in which we can increase capacity. One is by filling in the corners and one is by taking care of the Mayflower upstairs.

"But we are about to embark on an £11 million our share of a £20million-plus expansion at the Brickfields, and we have got Harpers, formerly known as Goals, lined up for investment and our first team training facility.

"We have got the upper Mayflower which still needs sorting out, though it was good to see a couple of hundred extra seats being used there on Saturday (for the promotion-clinching 1-0 win over Burton Albion).

"Even back of the envelope numbers suggest that filling in the corners doesn't make any sense financially.

"I expect Home Park to be pretty full in the Championship next year, but the relationship between results on the pitch and attendances is still there."

Argyle Green group discuss ownership plans

Minority owners Argyle Green have revealed that they are open to the possibility of increasing their investment in the club.

The group currently own a 20% stake in the club, which they bought last summer.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about whether there are plans to become the club's majority owners in the future, the group's representative Nick Giannotti said: "I think that will again be up to Simon.

"That would be a lot of fun, but it would also be an honour to do that.

"Could we?

"Yes.

"Will we?

"I don't know because it's not my decision."

Promotion parade details released by Plymouth

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

As confirmed by Plymouth's official website, the promotion parade is set to take place across the city on Monday.

The players and staff will board four Princess Yachts before embarking on an open-top bus parade which will start at the Barbican Landing Stage and end at Home Park.

The parade will reach Home Park at approximately 12:30pm.