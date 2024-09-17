Much was made of Plymouth Argyle’s torrid start to the season, with the Greens beginning the campaign with a wretched performance in a 4-0 humbling by Sheffield Wednesday.

Wayne Rooney could only watch on in horror from the sidelines as his side capitulated from the off at Hillsborough, with a defensive unit that was being carved open time and time again by the relentless hosts.

That early humbling in Yorkshire proved to be the wake-up call that the Devon outfit needed, with performances slowly improving week on week, with a first win of the season coming against early pacesetters Sunderland last time out.

For members of the Green Army, it has been no coincidence that the upturn in form has come ever since Kornel Szucs became a regular in the backline, with the Hungarian defender proving himself to be a top operator in all areas.

Kornel Szucs immediately improves Plymouth Argyle defence

Ever since he made his debut in the League Cup victory over Cheltenham Town last month, Szucs has emanated an assured presence at the heart of the Argyle defence, with his grace with and without the ball adding an extra layer of class to the side.

The Hungarian youth international has slotted alongside Pilgrims regular Lewis Gibson at the heart of the backline with ease, and already looks a level above in his early outings as a Green.

After a late substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers last month, the 22-year-old was thrown into the starting lineup for the first time against Stoke City, before keeping his place for the win on Saturday.

Not only does the reported £400,000 signing have an aura about him when dealing with the best attacking talent that the Football League has to offer, but his progressive passing is so often the impetus for Argyle to launch attacks of their own.

His penchant for a directed ball into midfield kickstart an Argyle move has already seen his side benefit greatly, with his understanding with Gibson and his teammates only likely to blossom with more time on the pitch.

With a 92.0% passing accuracy, the Magyar leads the way for his side in terms of finding a teammate, with his protection of possession and assurance on the ball complementing Rooney’s style of play in building from the back.

Kornel Szucs Plymouth Argyle Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 3 Starts 2 Minutes played 193 Pass completion % 92.0 Carrying distance per 90 199.5 Passes completed per 90 43.8 As of 17/9/24

The fact that only Morgan Whittaker (216.2) can top the defender in terms of yards carrying the ball per 90 minutes (199.5) also speaks volumes, with the defender’s confidence in bringing the ball out from the back revolutionising a side that lacked confidence in building attacks earlier in the campaign.

Kornel Szucs, Lewis Gibson relationship can be the basis for Plymouth Argyle success

In Gibson, Szucs has the perfect defensive partner alongside him, with the former Everton man always willing to do the dirty work at the back, and put his body where it hurts.

It may be early days, but the pair continue to build a partnership on the pitch, which will only work in Argyle’s favour the longer that it is given the chance to develop.

Speaking about his teammate earlier this month, the Hungarian said, via the Plymouth Herald: "He's a really good player and also a nice person. That's always important. It's good to play near to him, but I could mention the whole team because I'm really happy to be here in this club and have team-mates like this.

"Argyle is an incredible club, I really like to be here. I love my team-mates, the staff, the fans. Everything is really nice. Also, me and my girlfriend like what we have seen of the city until now."

With a pairing that continues to grow and bring the best out of one another’s game, Argyle could slowly be developing into a side that can more than hold their own in the Championship, rather than the relegation fodder that many considered them to be just a month ago.

Szucs could well hold the key to that growing success, and with all the inflated transfer fees flying around in the Football League in the current climate, to have secured the Hungarian’s services for a measly six-figure fee already looks like another great bit of business from the Argyle recruitment team.