Plymouth Argyle have remained interested in Liverpool forward, Jayden Danns, ahead of the January transfer window.

That is the latest update from journalist, Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, who has revealed that the Pilgrims have rekindled their interest in the youngster.

In the summer, Plymouth were first reported to be interested in Danns by TEAMtalk, who claimed that Wayne Rooney was looking to bolster his attacking options and had identified the Liverpool forward.

Rooney's side were then dealt a blow in the pursuit of the player, as it was revealed that Danns would not be leaving the club in the summer, due to his injury being worse than first imagined.

Plymouth went out and signed Andre Gray and Michael Obafemi instead, but it has now been claimed by Nixon that the club remain interested in the Liverpool forward.

Nixon's report also revealed that Danns is back in training and is hoping to play football before the end of the year, which will be great news for Plymouth, who will now have a much better chance of signing him on loan in January.

Who is Jayden Danns? The Liverpool starlet that Plymouth Argyle remain keen on

Jayden Danns is the son of former Crystal Palace and Guyana midfielder, Neil Danns, and is currently making a name for himself in one of the biggest academies in England.

The 18-year-old has progressed through the Liverpool academy from a young age and is now close to earning more first-team opportunities. Last season, he scored 14 goals for the under-18's and three for the under-21's, which ultimately earned him chances with the first-team under Jurgen Klopp's management.

Jayden Danns' youth stats in the 2023/24 campaign, as per transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 2 7 3 2 FA Youth Cup 3 5 0 U18 Premier League 9 9 2

The young striker made his Premier League debut last season as a late substitute in February, and a few weeks later he arguably achieved his career highlight so far. The youngster came on as a substitute against Southampton in the FA Cup and went onto score a brace for the first-team to help Liverpool pick up a 3-0 win.

Unfortunately, Danns is yet to play any football this season due to an injury, but it looks as though he will be making a return to the pitch very soon, which will be good news for Liverpool and Plymouth, who may look to sign him on loan this January.

Plymouth Argyle's season so far

Over the summer, the club entered a new era as Manchester United and England legend, Wayne Rooney took charge as manager, after they had secured safety in the Championship the season prior.

Due to the competitiveness of the Championship, Plymouth are flirting with the relegation zone as expected, but they are clear of the drop zone at present, as they sit 19th in the table on 17 points.

Their results this season have been rather inconsistent, but they have earned some fantastic results here and there. Arguably their best win this season came against the league leaders as Rooney led Plymouth to a 3-2 win over Sunderland back in September.

The Pilgrims are currently on a run of three league games unbeaten, with their most recent Championship clash being a dramatic thriller. Their opponents, Watford, looked destined to pick up all three points, but Andre Gray scored his second goal of the game in the 96th point to secure a 2-2 draw.

Rooney has a tough task on his hands of keeping Plymouth in the Championship, but so far, he is not doing a terrible job.