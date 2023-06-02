Ipswich Town will soon start building their squad for their 2023-24 Championship campaign, and you'd imagine most of the players that helped to get them there will be given a chance to impress.

One player who hasn't been seen at Ipswich this past season though is young midfielder Idris El Mizouni, but he has been earning rave reviews elsewhere for his performances.

Derby County and Watford have been reportedly tracking El Mizouni and TWTD are now reporting that the team that finished directly above Town in the League One table as Champions - Plymouth Argyle - are in the running for his signature, as well as Wycombe Wanderers and Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen.

Who is Idris El Mizouni?

Despite being born in Paris, El Mizouni joined Ipswich's academy in 2017 as a teenager and made his professional debut for the Tractor Boys in March 2019, three months after signing professional terms.

In his time as a contracted Ipswich player though, El Mizouni has only played 26 times in all competitions and has spent time out on loan with Cambridge United and Grimsby Town in League Two.

His big break has come in the season just gone though when securing a loan move to Leyton Orient, where under Richie Wellens the 22-year-old has played a pivotal part of the O's midfield as they won the fourth tier title, securing their place in League One for 2023-24.

El Mizouni, capped once for the senior Tunisia national side in 2019, played 44 times for Orient in all competitions, scoring three goals and notching two assists and has also showed his combative side this season too with nine league bookings picked up.

What is Idris El Mizouni's current situation at Ipswich Town?

Returning to Ipswich this summer following his stint at Orient, El Mizouni has one year remaining on his contract at Portman Road.

It's unclear though as to whether Kieran McKenna is planning on utilising the Tunisian this coming season as there are plenty of midfield options at his disposal already, including Sam Morsy, Lee Evans and Cameron Humphreys.

Would Idris El Mizouni be a good signing for Plymouth Argyle?

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

With Jay Matete's loan move from Sunderland finished, Argyle probably need to be in the market for another energetic midfielder who can put a tackle in.

El Mizouni wasn't even a defensive midfielder before he was trialled their at Orient, but he took the role switch in his stride and was one of the standout players in the engine room in League Two last season.

Steven Schumacher currently has Jordan Houghton, Matt Butcher and Adam Randell as options but one or even two more bodies are perhaps going to be needed following promotion to the Championship.

And if the Pilgrims can agree a decent six-figure fee for El Mizouni then it would be smart business for a player that has his best years ahead of him.