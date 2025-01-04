Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards admitted he was sad to see Wayne Rooney leave the club as he reflected on a hectic period.

The 34-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for the Pilgrims since his arrival from Walsall in 2019, with Edwards starring in their rise up the Football League, from the fourth tier to the Championship.

However, the current campaign has been hugely frustrating for the versatile full-back, as he hasn’t played since late October due to a hamstring issue.

Joe Edwards on Wayne Rooney’s sacking at Plymouth

As well as continuing his recovery, Argyle confirmed that Edwards would help lead the team alongside Kevin Nancekivell after Rooney’s dismissal, which came last week.

It’s a decision that appears to have helped the side, with Plymouth following up a draw at home to Bristol City on New Year’s Day with a solid point at Stoke City on Saturday.

Yet, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of that draw at the Bet365 Stadium, Edwards opened up on Rooney’s exit, with the experienced figure full of praise of how the England legend conducted himself, even if the results weren’t as many hoped.

He said: “It’s been a mad few days. I’ve just been cracking on with my rehab, and unfortunately the gaffer lost his job, which nobody wanted to see, because, first and foremost, he was a fantastic person and he had time for everyone.

“It’s been non-stop but the boys have been brilliant, just getting on with things and helping us out.”

Joe Edwards will be key to Plymouth Argyle’s survival bid

These are nice words from Edwards, and you can be sure that he is gutted that he wasn’t able to help Rooney out on the pitch in the past few months.

Ultimately, though, everyone in the game knows that it’s a results business, so you can understand why Rooney was moved on, and successive draws suggest it was the right decision.

Clearly, Edwards is an influential figure at the club, and he deserves huge praise for stepping up alongside Nancekivell to lead the side in the past few days.

That will give him a taste of what coaching is like, and it’s sure to be something he explores when his playing career is done.

But, he will still feel he has a lot to offer on the pitch, and whoever is the next manager is sure to lean on Edwards’ leadership in the dressing room as Plymouth look to survive this season in the second tier.