Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards has touted both Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher as potential managerial appointments for Cardiff City following the dismissal of Erol Bulut last weekend.

The Bluebirds now find themselves pursuing their 12th permanent manager in just 14 years after parting ways with Bulut, who lost five of his opening six games in the new season before receiving his marching orders on Sunday morning.

Bulut had guided Cardiff to a respectable 12th-placed finish during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, earning both the appraisal of supporters and a new two-year contract with the club. Those fans in Bulut's corner promptly headed into this term with palpable excitement and optimism amid a flurry of high-profile signings in Chris Willock, Anwar El Ghazi and Callum Chambers, although they were soon left disappointed.

The Turk eventually lost the supporters and then the faith of the hierarchy, who had decided to financially back him across the summer in a bid to potentially threaten for a place in and around the prized top-six positions.

Indeed, the lack of pace, urgency and coherent attacking strategy to Cardiff's forward play, which has returned a paltry one goal from six encounters, alongside Bulut's reluctance to consistently start the likes of Rubin Colwill and new signing Alex Robertson, were key reasons behind the accelerated loss of support and trust from fans.

Most alarmingly, though, Cardiff are now rooted to the foot of the table and already find themselves four points away from safety. It may be a stretch to say they are destined for the drop just yet, but it is becoming an understandable concern and there will be pressure on the new appointment, whoever that is, to guide them away from the relegation zone with swift effect.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of September 27 Position Team GD Pts 19th Coventry City -2 5 20th Plymouth Argyle -5 5 21st Preston North End -6 5 22nd Sheffield Wednesday -6 4 23rd Portsmouth -6 3 24th Cardiff City -12 1

First-team coach Omer Riza, who was only brought in during the summer, has been tasked with undertaking interim duties for the time being while Cardiff look for a new permanent manager, an appointment they are expected to make during the international break at the start of October.

Plymouth Argyle's Joe Edwards touts Ryan Lowe, Steven Schumacher for Cardiff City

Speculation is rife around just who will be next-in-line to take the vacant City hot-seat on a permanent basis, and Steven Schumacher has emerged as an early favourite in fan discourse.

It is claimed by HITC that Schumacher would be open to the opportunity following his sacking from Championship rivals Stoke City earlier this month, with the Potters sat 13th in the league at the time of his departure.

Schumacher is now available without the added challenge of compensation nine months after leaving Plymouth Argyle and another ex-Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe remains in the same position, having left Preston North End by mutual consent just one game into the season.

Plymouth captain Edwards has namechecked his two former Home Park bosses as "good fits" for Cardiff. When quizzed on Cardiff's managerial situation on the most recent episode of the Sportin Wales podcast, Edwards said: "I don't know. The only thing I do know is that two of my ex-managers are available.

"I don't know whether they will be of any interest, but Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher are two top, top managers.

"They have had a tough start to the season, so it will be interesting to see who they go for, they've got some top players. I know Joe Ralls there, we played together at Yeovil.

"They have some good players there so it will be interesting to see who goes in. But like I said, the two guys I mentioned there would be good fits - you never know."

Steven Schumacher would be a great fit for Cardiff City

There are good reasons why Schumacher's name is on the lips of supporters right now. There is little judgment towards his sacking from the Potteries, where, akin to Cardiff of course, managers tend to fare rather unsuccessfully.

He does, however, possess plenty of credit in the bank throughout the Football League for his exploits at Plymouth, who he guided to the League One title with a haul of 101 points - seeing off Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town in the process.

Schumacher has accumulated a win percentage in excess of 40 per cent in both of his senior jobs with Plymouth and Stoke, playing a possession-based brand of football with genuine and tangible attacking intent in the process. The 40-year-old has experience working with and cultivating young talent during his two posts, and that only adds to the viability he would represent as an appointment for Cardiff.

The same may not be quite so true of Lowe, who had stabilised Preston in mid-table but endured a rocky relationship with supporters, deployed a pragmatic style and, if appointed, could struggle to maximise precocious, young and technical talents such as Colwill and Robertson in the way you would expect Schumacher to do so.