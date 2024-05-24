Bristol Rovers are said to be keen on bringing Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards to the club during the summer transfer window.

Bristol Live reports that the Gas are said to be considering continuing their interest in the versatile Argyle man, who they were monitoring during January as well

The former Walsall man is entering the final year of his deal at Home Park, although his current contract does include an option for him to take up a coaching role at the club should he wish to do so.

Having led the club to two promotions during his time in Devon, the signing of the 33-year-old defender could be a real coup for Rovers, with Matt Taylor said to be keen to get the deal over the line.

Edwards has enjoyed quite the career since moving to Home Park in the summer of 2019, with promotion from League Two secured in his first year at the club, before leading the side to the League One title in the 22/23 campaign.

His domineering displays from the right side of defence have set the standards for the Greens right across the board, as he wears his heart on the line every time he enters the field for the Pilgrims.

Having popped up with his fair share of goals over the years, none will have been more important than the winner he got on the final day of the previous campaign, as he headed home to secure a 1-0 victory over Hull City to secure Championship football for another year.

The relief inside Home Park that day was plain for all to see, and Edwards epitomised his career in green with a display for the ages, as he gave his all to ensure his side’s safety.

That sort of experience and desire is exactly what Taylor would want in his defensive line, with Edwards linking up with former Pilgrim and good friend James Wilson at the Memorial Stadium should he choose to move back to Bristol.

Joe Edwards Plymouth Argyle league stats Appearances 192 Starts 164 Goals 21 Assists 8 Tackles won 213 Promotions 2 As of May 24, 2024 Source: FBRef

The Argyle skipper started off his career with Rovers’ local rivals Bristol City back in 2010, before featuring for the likes of Yeovil Town, Colchester United and Walsall before making the move to Devon.

Sam Finley departure leaves room for new leaders at Bristol Rovers

With the news that Rovers captain Sam Finley is set to leave the club this summer once his contract elapses, Taylor will be looking for a player with the experience and leadership to play a pivotal part in his side next season - and Edwards fits that bill.

With over 500 career games to his name, the central midfielder turned right back knows exactly what it takes to lead a side out of the division, having done so with Argyle in their 101-point League One title win just over 12 months ago.

After the arrival of Ian Foster to Home Park in the New Year, Edwards found himself on the fringes of the squad in January, as Rovers made their initial attempt to lure him to the Memorial Ground during his spell on the sidelines.

But with Foster departing, Edwards returned to more regular action under the tutelage of Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell, and repaid that faith in the most dramatic of circumstances with that final day winner.

The Pilgrims are yet to appoint a successor to Foster, with former Manchester United man Wayne Rooney recently linked to the role, as well as ex-Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.