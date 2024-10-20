Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards has issued an apology to supporters following his side's comprehensive 5-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

The Argyle faithful will have travelled to South Wales with plenty of optimism, due to the fact that the Pilgrims had won two out of their last three games prior to the international break.

On the other hand, the Bluebirds had previously boasted just one win all season so far prior to yesterday's thumping win over Wayne Rooney's side.

Ultimately though, it was Cardiff who ran away as the victors on a difficult afternoon for the travelling Pilgrims.

The hosts took the lead through Alex Robertson on 16 minutes before Wales international Rubin Colwill doubled the Bluebirds' lead just eight minutes later.

Then, just five minutes before half-time, Argyle's Ibrahim Cissoko was sent off, which opened the floodgates for a rampant Cardiff side, who would go on to score three second half goals through Anwar El Ghazi, Callum Robinson and Chris Willock.

Joe Edwards issues Plymouth Argyle supporters an apology

Pilgrims captain Joe Edwards reached out to supporters on social media following the result, writing on X: "Unacceptable and no excuse, I want to apologise to everyone who travelled today.

"You deserved so much more, simply not good enough."

As usual, the Devon outfit were backed by a large away following on Saturday afternoon, and according to Plymouth Herald reporter Chris Errington, 3,200 Argyle fans made the journey to the Welsh capital.

As conveyed by Edwards, the Pilgrims players will have been bitterly disappointed that they could not put on a better showing for their loyal supporters.

Plymouth Argyle's next two Championship games are vital in bid to push up the table

The Pilgrims endured a testing start to the season, and failed to pick up a single victory during an August which included a 4-0 opening day defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

But things were looking up for Rooney's men, who defeated promotion contenders Sunderland in mid-September, before also beating Luton Town last month.

Then in early October, Argyle beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 and were left feeling content with their form heading into the international break.

However, on their return to Championship football, the Pilgrims suffered a humbling defeat to the Bluebirds and now sit just three points above the relegation zone.

Championship Table - As Of 19/10/2024 Pos Team P GD Pts 19 Plymouth 10 -8 11 20 Millwall 10 1 10 21 Coventry 10 -4 8 22 Cardiff 10 -9 8 23 Portsmouth 10 -10 8 24 QPR 10 -7 7

Rooney and co will desperately want to avoid dropping into the bottom three, while the meeting between 22nd place Cardiff and 23rd place Portsmouth on Tuesday night could spell trouble for the likes of Argyle.

Meanwhile, the Pilgrims travel to Millwall on Wednesday night to take on a Lions side who sit one point and one place below them in the Championship table.

A slip up for Argyle against an out of form Lions would further compound the misery of Saturday's drubbing in South Wales, while a victory in London would be the perfect remedy.

Following their encounter with Millwall, Argyle then take on Preston North End, who sit 15th, but are just one point better off than Rooney's men, despite the fact that they are unbeaten in three games, with two wins in the process, including a 1-0 home victory over Coventry City following the international break.

After just 10 games played in the Championship, it is still all to play for, but if Argyle cannot recover from their damaging defeat against the Bluebirds, then the Home Park faithful will soon grow concerned about the potential threat of relegation.