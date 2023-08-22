Highlights Plymouth Argyle's resolute defending was not enough to secure a win against Southampton, but it shows their intent in the Championship.

Argyle's recruitment, including bringing back Whittaker and Mumba, has been highly praised but their squad is still thin in some areas.

Goalkeeper Callum Burton, who played a crucial role in Argyle's success last season, could be looking for a move away for regular game time. Tyreik Wright, a promising winger, may also benefit from a loan move for more playing minutes.

Plymouth Argyle were unfortunate on the weekend as, for all of their resolute defending, Southampton still found a way to secure all three points.

Steven Schumacher’s men kept one of the title favourites in the Championship at bay for large portions of the game which will be a huge positive for the Argyle boss. Following up a win over Huddersfield Town and a goalless draw against Watford with this narrow defeat is a real sign of intent from the Pilgrims.

A lot of the praise directed at Argyle has been in regards to their recruitment. Bringing Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba back to the club after loan spells last season, for record-breaking fees no less, has raised plenty of eyebrows.

As the end of the transfer window edges ever closer though, it seems as if Schumacher has done the bulk of his business, totalling five permanent transfers and four loan deals.

Their squad is thin in some areas in spite of the money spent, but we may well still see a player or two head for the exit door before the end of the month.

Callum Burton

One of the two players who could be eyeing up a move away from Home Park is goalkeeper Callum Burton.

The brutality of the football has shone through once again this summer because if it was a solely romantic sport, then Burton would be the man in between the Argyle sticks to start this Championship season.

Michael Cooper received a plethora of plaudits last year and rightly so but Burton’s exploits as the man to fill in were regularly overlooked by fans of the club and neutrals alike. The Green Army would not have celebrated a league title if it weren’t for the contributions made by Burton following that awful Cooper injury. On top of that, Argyle wouldn’t have played underneath the iconic Wembley arch once again, if Burton hadn’t put on that penalty-saving masterclass in the semi-final versus Cheltenham Town.

Cooper still being absent could have provided the perfect opportunity for his backup to prove himself as a worthy Championship shot-stopper. Schumacher instead looked to Scottish giants Celtic and signed Conor Hazard, knocking Burton further down the pecking order in the process.

Whilst there haven’t been any concrete links between the former England U18s goalkeeper and a move away from Home Park for a while, the majority of League One teams could do a lot worse than Callum Burton and he is deserving of regular game time.

Tyreik Wright

Tyreik Wright is the other Argyle player that could still depart before the transfer window slams shut, but as previously mentioned, it is slim pickings given the current size of the squad down in Devon.

Wright joined Argyle permanently in the January of 2023 after a spate of loan moves away from Aston Villa.

Bradford City fans were sad to see Wright’s spell at the Valley Parade cut short by Villa so they could see the Irishman to the green half of Devon.

The 21-year-old winger managed just six league appearances in last year’s title-winning season and this could then further diminish as the Greens take the step-up to a new division.

Indeed, he's played just one minute of Championship football so far this term.

A loan move to a lower division could make sense for all relevant parties as he is a very capable player but just won’t get enough minutes for Argyle. Even a spell just until January could be smart in terms of his development as a youngster.