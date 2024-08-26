Plymouth Argyle reportedly have made a bid to sign Elfsborg playmaker Michael Baidoo before the transfer window closes this , although they will face strong competition from Austrian side LASK Linz.

That’s according to Daniel Kristoffersson of Swedish outlet Sportbladet, who claim that the duo have both made bids for the exciting talent, with the Austrian Bundesliga outfit currently offering the most as it stands.

The report also states that there are other European sides that are interested in the Ghanian, while a number of Championship clubs were said to have been monitoring him earlier in the summer.

The creative midfielder notched his seventh league goal of the season in the weekend’s 3-1 victory over Goteborg, and currently sits on 19 goal contributions in 30 matches in all competitions, as Wayne Rooney searches for a new 'number 10' for his Argyle side.

Plymouth Argyle & LASK set to battle for Michael Baidoo

With days remaining in the transfer window, the Greens have reportedly made a move to bring 25-year-old Baidoo to the club, with Elfsborg manager Stefan Andreasson confirming as much over the weekend.

With two bids said to be on the table for the star, the Swedish side hold all the cards in driving up a fee for their top talent, with Argyle likely to be paying a fee close to their club-record amount, which was £1 million for Morgan Whittaker, and then Bali Mumba last summer.

When quizzed on the situation, Andreasson said: “We have many players who are interesting. We have some discussions. There is a lot of interest and requests.

“We have had all the focus on the Allsvenskan and advancing in the European Games. Then we know we have to make certain decisions.”

With a Europa League qualifier against Molde to come on Thursday, Andreasson’s comments seem to imply that any deal won’t get over the line until transfer deadline day, once their European future has been decided.

LASK also face a tie with Steaua Bucharest to decide their own fate later in the week, with the lure of continuing to play in European football a tempting proposition for attacking midfielder Baidoo - who has also been operating as a striker recently - at this moment in time.

Michael Baidoo's Elfsborg Allsvenskan stats 2024 (As Per FBRef) Appearances 19 Starts 19 Goals 7 Assists 4 Goal contribution/90 0.62

Baidoo was said to have been a target for Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Middlesbrough earlier in the summer, while Luton Town were also said to be keen, although nothing came of that reported interest from any of the Championship quartet.

Michael Baidoo can fill Plymouth Argyle creative midfielder void

The signing of Baidoo would be a real statement of intent for Rooney and his Argyle side, with the Greens calling out for a player who can knit together midfield and attack in the way the Ghanaian seems to do.

With his poise and power on the ball, Baidoo’s swift movement so often leaves players for dead, and would help the Devon outfit to instigate swift transitions from defence to attack in the blink of an eye.

With the likes of Adam Randell, Adam Forshaw, Jordan Houghton and Darko Gyabi [pictured] the midfield options as it stands, another more attacking signing would make all the difference for the season ahead, with a number ten needed to play behind the striker, and fill the void left by Finn Azaz earlier this year.

Mustapha Bundu and Callum Wright have also featured in that position so far this season to limited success, leaving Argyle no option but to splash the cash to bring in an exciting star in that position, with Baidoo potentially being that man.