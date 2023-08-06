Highlights Plymouth Argyle are keen on signing Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle this summer.

The Championship side are reportedly in advanced talks over a loan deal for the 21-year-old, who is said to have attracted plenty of EFL interest this summer.

Wolves are happy to loan out Cundle once again following a successful spell at Swansea City in the Championship last season where he made 32 appearances.

Plymouth Argyle got their Championship campaign underway in winning fashion yesterday afternoon, recording a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at a blustery Home Park.

In what was their first match at this level since the 2009/10 season, goals from Morgan Whittaker, Bali Mumba and Ryan Hardie were enough to cancel out Michal Helik's effort for the visitors.

Rather than basking in their own glory after the victory, though, it appears it has spurred the club on to make further improvements in the transfer market this summer.

Steven Schumacher's side have already confirmed eight new arrivals so far this summer and it seems as though a ninth could be soon on the way.

What is the latest Plymouth Argyle transfer news?

That is according to the latest transfer news surrounding the club, which suggests a further midfield addition could be imminent.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Plymouth Argyle are in advanced talks to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Luke Cundle on loan.

The report claims that the midfielder has been a target for a number of clubs in the EFL this summer, but that Plymouth are now 'in the driving seat' to land his signature.

Cundle had been involved in Wolves' pre-season training camp in Portugal this summer, but, crucially, was omitted from their squad for recent friendlies versus Porto, Celtic and Rennes.

Who is Luke Cundle?

For those who watch the EFL Championship on a regular basis, Luke Cundle will be a familiar name.

That is because the young midfielder also spent time on loan in the division last season.

Last summer, for example, Cundle joined Russell Martin's Swansea City, and went on to make 32 Championship appearances throughout the campaign.

That was Cundle's first taste of senior football on a regular basis, having only played for Wolves prior to that.

Cundle does have seven Wolves appearances to his name at senior level, though.

His debut for the side came in 2019/20 in the EFL Cup, with his most recent showing coming in the Premier League in 2021/22.

Will Luke Cundle's loan deal include an option to buy?

At this stage, it is unclear whether or not Luke Cundle's proposed loan move to Plymouth Argyle would include an option to make the deal permanent.

There is no mention of this in the report linking him to the club, but at the same time, it is not ruled out either.

How long does Luke Cundle have left on his Wolves contract?

Luke Cundle signed a five-year deal at Wolves in 2021, as per Transfermarkt.

This means that the midfielder is tied down at Molineux until the summer of 2026.

That would leave two years left on his deal at the end of his Plymouth loan spell.