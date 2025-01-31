Plymouth Argyle and Toulouse are in talks over Ibrahim Cissoko's future, ahead of a potential recall.

This is according to Darren Witcoop, who has revealed this update amid Blackburn Rovers' interest in the winger.

Cissoko, 21, joined the Pilgrims on loan back in the summer, and he has been able to enjoy some memorable moments at Home Park.

Ibrahim Cissoko's 2024/25 loan spell at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 15 Goals 3 Assists 2 (As of January 31st, 2025)

Not only did he score in a 1-1 draw against Hull City, but he also registered a brace against Luton Town, with the player making an impact during the early stages of his stay in Devon.

But he picked up a red card against Cardiff City back in October - and also suffered a hip injury which required surgery.

That has kept him out of action for a chunk of his stay - and since his return to action - he hasn't been able to feature much.

Remaining an unused substitute in the Pilgrims' past couple of league games, it remains to be seen how much he will feature between now and the end of the season.

Witcoop believes Plymouth and Toulouse are now in talks regarding Cissoko's future, with the latter potentially set to recall him before the deadline.

This could end up being a boost for Blackburn Rovers, who are believed to be interested in a move for the 21-year-old.

Rovers have already signed one Plymouth player this month, with Adam Forshaw making the move to Ewood Park.

Hibernian's Elie Youan is also believed to be on their radar, but if Cissoko is recalled, it wouldn't be a shock to see the current Pilgrims loanee make the move to Lancashire.

It may take a little while for the player to get back up to speed though, with the player not winning a huge amount of game time in recent months.

Blackburn Rovers should be on high alert amid Ibraham Cissoko news

Rovers should be ready to pounce if they desperately want Cissoko in.

Already having game time in this division under his belt, the 21-year-old shouldn't take too long to settle down if he makes the move to Ewood Park.

And that could make him a fairly decent addition for the Lancashire side, who haven't been hugely busy this window.

Only bringing in Dion Sanderson and Forshaw so far, they could benefit from having extra attacking firepower.

Cissoko, who has scored three league goals this season, could provide that if he's given a sufficient chance to impress.