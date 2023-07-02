Reports have surfaced that Plymouth Argyle are looking to secure another addition ahead of life back in the Championship in the form of Everton centre-back Lewis Gibson.

Football Insider report that Argyle are in 'advanced talks' with the defender at this moment in time as they look to secure his services ahead of many other EFL sides.

Who is Lewis Gibson?

The 22-year-old defender is a product of the Newcastle United academy, but made the move from the North East to Goodison Park in the summer of 2017.

However, since making that move to Merseyside, Gibson hasn't made a single competitive first-team appearance for the Toffees whilst spending four separate loan spells away from the club in the Championship and League One.

His only previous experience at Championship level ahead of this potential move to Home Park was three seasons ago with Reading, where he accumulated just thirteen appearances in a season-long loan deal. His other spells have been at Fleetwood Town, Sheffield Wednesday as well as his last loan at Bristol Rovers.

During his time at the Memorial Stadium last campaign, Gibson scored once in 33 appearances and also captained Joey Barton's side twice.

In an interview with BristolLive in April, Barton made it clear that if a club in a higher division than Bristol Rovers were to make a move for Gibson, it would make his own club's circumstances around trying to secure a permanent transfer much more complicated.

This exact scenario is what looks to have played out over recent days.

"We’d love him to stay at the football club, I think he knows exactly how we feel about him. From our perspective, if somebody comes from higher up with a bigger budget and the opportunity to play in the Championship, it’s going to be tricky," Barton said, via BristolLive.

In his international career, Gibson featured for the England Under 17's, Under 18's and Under 20's , lifting the World Cup for the first of those respective age groups.

Was there any previous speculation between Lewis Gibson and Plymouth?

With no prior links regarding a move to Steven Schumacher's newly promoted side, the report has very much come out of the blue.

The only previous reports this transfer window regarding Gibson's future were of a potential permanent transfer to The Gas after a successful loan spell.

Despite these links, the centre back was offered a new deal as part of Everton's end-of-season retained and released list, but has since become a free agent as the 2023/24 season officially began on Saturday.