Highlights Plymouth Argyle focuses on securing Championship status before addressing player contract expirations for next season.

Head coach Ian Foster sacked after only three months, causing uncertainty. Some players, like Brendan Galloway, face possible departure.

Players like Mickel Miller and Callum Burton show promise, but their future at Home Park remains uncertain due to the team's status.

Plymouth Argyle will be putting planning for the future on hold as they look to secure their status in the Championship for next season.

The club have already made a huge decision to sack head coach, Ian Foster, after only three months in charge, leaving them in a precarious position in the table.

Decisions will have to be made soon on players who will see their contracts expire at the end of the 2023/24 season, taking into consideration what division they will play football in next term.

Football League World takes a look at the Plymouth players who are set to leave Home Park once their contracts expire in the summer unless something changes.

Brendan Galloway

The MK Dons academy graduate joined the club until January 2022 on a short-term contract, having impressed in a number of games during pre-season.

The Zimbabwe international signed a new 18-month deal following his initial agreement, but shortly after, he would pick up a serious knee injury, missing over half of the 2021/22 campaign. The ex-Everton player has been linked with a possible summer free transfer to a number of Championship sides.

Former boss, Ian Foster, had said in February that talks were planned with the 28-year-old having helped the Pilgrims secure promotion from League One last term and proving he is more than a capable option for the club prior to their promotion to the second tier.

Brendan Galloway's 2022/23 statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Apps 18 Goals 0 Assists 1 Clean sheets 6 Pass accuracy 67.4% Tackles won 70.4% Duels won 60.7%

With Plymouth's status not yet secured in the Championship, a number of clubs could be set to make an offer for his services in the summer, with it reported that Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough were interested in Galloway's signature. It would be a blow to lose a player who has performed so well, especially on a free transfer.

Mickel Miller

Having joined the Pilgrims from Rotherham United in June 2022, Mickel Miller has featured a lot more this term than in his debut campaign.

A torn muscle fiber in his first term ruled him out for the first 21 games of the 2022/23 season, but was able to eventually make his debut against Burton Albion in November. Miller would feature in three consecutive games before finding himself on the touchline once again.

The 28-year-old would suffer from another niggling injury, seeing him play just 12 games that season. However, this season saw Miller make more appearances by Christmas than he had for the entirety of the season prior.

Throughout the season, Miller operated in the wing-back role and performed well for much of the campaign. He is defensively sound, but could offer something more moving into the forward areas. Of course, it depends on what division the Pilgrims are in, but it would be difficult not to see a new contract being offered in the summer.

Callum Burton

Having signed from Cambridge United in 2021, Callum Burton had to wait until February of last year for his league debut, replacing Michael Cooper in a 1-0 away defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The goalkeeper would endear himself to the Plymouth faithful by saving three penalties in their EFL Trophy shootout against Cheltenham Town, with the result sending them to Wembley for the third time in the club's history.

However, the 27-year-old has been used as a third choice keeper this term following the arrival of Conor Hazard from Celtic and Cooper also. It seems unlikely that Burton will remain at Home Park next term.

He's still relatively young in terms of goalkeepers and could certainly do a job for someone in League One or higher.

Jack Endacott

The youngest player to feature on the list is 19-year-old, Jack Endacott. The versatile midfielder can also operate in the wing-back position, and made his debut at the beginning of last year.

He featured in Argyle's 3-1 win over MK Dons and was one of four second-year apprentices to become a professional player.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, he was sent on his first loan spell with Tiverton, who play in the Southern League Premier Division South, on a three-month deal. He was recalled from his loan spell and subsequently joined Tavistock.

Endacott is working hard away from Home Park to fight for a place at Argyle next term, and given his age and potential, could move onto bigger and better things if a deal is not agreed.