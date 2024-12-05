The Plymouth Argyle fanbase seem to have rapidly fallen out of love with Wayne Rooney, with the Pilgrims’ boss struggling to make his side competitive in recent Championship outings.

A run of one win in their last nine Championship outings has left the Greens sitting just outside the relegation places in the second tier as it stands, with a number of the Home Park faithful already losing faith in their summer appointment in the dugout.

While results in Devon have been adequate in terms of points return, just two points from ten games on the road makes for rather grim reading as it stands, and has left more than a handful of Janners wanting a fresh start ahead of the new year - with reports suggesting a decision could be made soon.

While it may be in completely different circumstances to last year, the Home Park hierarchy will likely be hesitant to make a managerial change at such a pivotal part of the season, with the January transfer window likely to majorly affected if a new boss came in.

Ian Foster appointment leads to hasty Plymouth Argyle transfer strategy

With Steven Schumacher jumping ship to Stoke City this time last year, Argyle appointed Ian Foster just days into 2024, with the transfer window already open for business, and the new man wanting to put his own stamp on the team from the off.

While the likes of Finn Azaz, Luke Cundle and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were recalled to their parent clubs, Argyle were then left scrambling around for replacements before the month came to an end, with Foster calling on a number of familiar faces from his days in the England youth setup.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine were brought into the club, with the former being thrown into the deep end in the heart of defence, while the latter struggled to make an impact while being forced out into the wide areas.

Darko Gyabi was the brightest of those arrivals after signing on loan from Leeds United - which consequently lead to a repeat deal for the current campaign - although the likes of Lino Sousa and Matty Sorinola have failed to have the required effect.

Even now, the jury is still out on Adam Forshaw, with an early red card against Queens Park Rangers earlier this season tainting a lot of supporters’ views of the midfielder, although he did have a calming influence in the engine room during the last campaign, with his experience counting when Argyle needed it the most.

Plymouth Argyle 2024 January arrivals (Transfermarkt) Player Previous Club Darko Gyabi (loan) Leeds United Lino Sousa (loan) Aston Villa Adam Forshaw Norwich City Matty Sorinola Union SG Ashley Phillips (loan) Tottenham Hotspur Alfie Devine (loan) Tottenham Hotspur

Having got recruitment so right for a number of years beforehand, the winter of 2024 seemed to be a rushed affair at Home Park, and saw a major downturn in results, with Foster losing his job after less than three months in charge.

Plymouth Argyle need to support Wayne Rooney through January transfer window

If Argyle were to make any decisions on Rooney in the next few weeks, it would mean a third different manager would be overseeing recruitment of players for a third straight transfer window, which is not conducive to a well-built, balanced team.

Although Jimmy Dickinson and his recruitment team will already have targets in place ahead of the window opening, a new manager would likely have sway on any incomings, and the whole plan could be thrown out the window in a moment’s notice, and leave them back at square one and chasing their tail.

Therefore, from a long-term point of view, keeping Rooney at the helm and plugging the gaping holes in the squad - that have also been effected by a massive injury crisis - should be the priority, rather than pointing the finger at the man in the dugout.

Getting everyone singing from the same hymn sheet is paramount at this moment in time, and if Argyle head into January without a manager once again, it can only spell trouble for the remainder of the campaign.