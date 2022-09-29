Plymouth Argyle hero issues message of caution amid Pilgrims’ strong start to League One season

Plymouth Argyle have had an incredible start to the new League One season and whilst club hero Ronnie Mauge has admitted he sees big things in the future of the club, he has also told Plymouth Live that they ‘mustn’t get carried away’ just yet.

Led by Steven Schumacher, the side achieved a superb victory over Ipswich at the weekend to take them to first in the third tier standings. Prior to that fixture, the Tractor Boys had gone unbeaten in the league and were the favourites to likely see off Plymouth too.

Instead, Argyle sealed an impressive 2-1 win to overtake Ipswich in the standings and seal first place for now. It means that their record so far this campaign reads ten games with seven wins, one draw and just two losses.

They’re also one point clear of Ipswich and six points clear of Cambridge in seventh too. It’s been an excellent start then for the side and one of their club heroes Ronnie Mauge has spoken out about this fine form and admitted he thinks that there could be some big things on the horizon for the League One club.

He also doesn’t want his former side to get too carried away just yet though and issued a warning that they cannot get too complacent as there is still a long way to go yet over the course of the season. Mauge played for the club for four years and made 135 appearances, so he certainly knows what he is talking about then.

Speaking then about the start to League One life for Plymouth this season, Mauge said: “It seems like we are geared now for something big to happen. That’s how I felt with the crowd noise, there was a good connection between the players and the fans. As far as I’m concerned, Home Park once again seems to be a fortress.

“It’s always good to be top of the league but nothing gets decided at this time of the year. There is still a long way to go and we mustn’t get carried away with such a good start. We have got to keep our feet firmly on the ground and keep doing what we are doing, but it’s looking very good.”

The Verdict

Plymouth have certainly been good value for money so far this season and have probably exceeded even their own expectations at this point in the campaign.

To pick up so many wins is fantastic and to already put a small amount of distance between themselves and seventh is even better. To beat a team like Ipswich at the weekend, who went into the fixture unbeaten and at the top of the pile, shows there is no messing around from Argyle this season and would have been a huge confidence boost.

Things are certainly heading in the right direction for the club then but as Mauge has said, it is still very early days in the season yet and they cannot feel they have won the league or sealed a promotion already. There are still 30 odd games to go yet and plenty of points to be won and lost.

Argyle could lose their next seven and suddenly be in a relegation dogfight. Things in League One aren’t always smooth sailing, so they need to keep up their level of performance and keep picking up the points.