Highlights Plymouth Argyle have an advantage in the Championship due to their positive goal difference, which is better than most teams outside of the top eight.

Despite being in 19th place, Argyle are six points clear of the relegation zone, which gives them some breathing room.

Argyle's narrow goal margins in their defeats show that they are competitive and capable of holding their own in the league.

Plymouth Argyle haven’t looked out of place in the Championship by any means.

They won the League One title last season against the odds, amassing a hugely impressive 101 points.

Steven Schumacher’s men went toe-to-toe with fellow promoted side Sheffield Wednesday last week and they put the rock-bottom team to the sword on home soil.

Argyle are certainly capable of holding their own in this division and they have one early advantage working in their favour.

Indeed, goal difference could well give Plymouth Argyle the edge when it comes to a potential relegation battle.

What advantage do Plymouth Argyle hold?

For starters, a lot of Plymouth supporters will be optimistic that relegation won’t be an issue they face after what they’ve seen thus far.

If a run of poor results hits the team from Devon though, they could easily get sucked into the scrap at the foot of the table, pointing to just how competitive the Championship can be.

At the time of writing, they find themselves in 19th and their tally of 15 points has them six clear of the relegation zone.

Rotherham United, Queens’ Park Rangers, and Sheffield Wednesday currently occupy the three dreaded spots at the bottom and it isn’t only points that have Argyle with an edge.

Goal difference is the other key factor with their defeats regularly coming by a much narrower margin than those in and around them.

Schumacher’s side have a GD of +1 which is bettered by only Swansea City of the teams outside of the top eight.

Below them, Huddersfield Town have a GD of -13 whilst the aforementioned trio in the drop zone are in a similar region to the Terriers.

Beating Norwich City 6-2 and putting three unanswered goals past Sheffield Wednesday has certainly helped the Pilgrims’ cause on this front, their heaviest defeat to date being away at Bristol City when the score was 4-1.

Argyle drew with Hull City and West Bromwich Albion, they lost by a single goal to Southampton and Ipswich Town. Meanwhile, Huddersfield conceded four against Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Leeds United all in October and Wednesday have lost by a two-goal margin four times already in 2023.

The Home Park faithful will be confident that their status as a Championship club won’t come down to goal difference but if it does, the numbers are certainly on their side.

Who will avoid the drop?

Life was getting worse and worse for Sheffield Wednesday fans with no wins to their name after 13 league outings.

Last time out though, Michael Smith scored a brace against Rotherham to offer his side a lifeline under new boss Danny Rohl.

This was certainly a step in the right direction for the Owls but the landscape still looks bleak and there are fixtures against Birmingham and Leicester City to come later on in November.

From an Argyle point of view, with this being their first season back at this level for a decade give or take, it is all about three teams being worse than you.

It seems pretty safe to say that there is a sizable gap in terms of ability between the Greens and the bottom four, even if some of those teams can boast more Championship know-how.

A lot of fans and pundits alike would be surprised if anyone outside the bottom four was to drop down to League One, but at the same time, there are more than 30 games to go and so anything could happen.

When it comes to goal difference though, Argyle will be keen to keep that statistic working in their favour.