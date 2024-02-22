Highlights Mickel Miller has seen an upturn in form under Ian Foster.

Miller's improved performance may warrant a contract extension.

The wing-back's increasing confidence and abilities make a big impact.

Ian Foster has brought a number of different ideas to the table for Plymouth Argyle.

Steven Schumacher’s success can’t be overstated, but the club has entered a new era now, and it is fascinating to see the changing of the guard.

Mickel Miller is one player who has seemingly enjoyed a new lease of life so far in 2024, and Argyle have a big call to make regarding the contract of their surprise package.

Mickel Miller had a slow start

Miller signed for the Pilgrims in the summer of 2022, when they were plying their trade in League One.

His career began with lower league side Carshalton Athletic before he then ventured over to Scotland to play for Hamilton Academical. Miller returned to England after being signed by Rotherham United, and it was the South Yorkshire team who he was released by, opening up the avenue for him to move down to Devon.

The 28-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for the aptly named Millers, but endured a slow start to life down south.

Mickel Miller's professional career statistics, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Hamilton Academical 68 12 8 4,701 Rotherham United 39 4 6 1,996 Northampton Town (loan) 12 0 2 797 Plymouth Argyle (as of 21.02.24) 41 1 2 1,913

Miller played just nine times in the league last season on the way to Argyle’s title success, and he remained very much on the fringes under Schumacher.

It seems that Foster’s arrival has benefited the flying wing-back, as well as the fact that he has been able to maintain fitness at the start of 2024. After all, injury woes have played a major part in his Home Park career to date, which may well factor into this upcoming contract decision.

Mickel Miller improvement at Plymouth

Miller hasn’t necessarily been an injury-prone player throughout his career, with a back injury that saw him miss six games being the worst of it in his Rotherham days.

On the Argyle club website, they state: “Mickel wowed during pre-season, but was injured on the eve of the new campaign, missing several months with a thigh injury.”

This was the case last year and whilst he may have been in and out of the treatment room this time around, availability being the best form of ability is finally ringing true for him in Plymouth.

Miller joined the club on a two-year deal, which means he will be out of contract this summer, and this resurgence under Foster’s charge could make all the difference for his career going forward.

The Croydon-born speedster scored his first goal for the club in the recent draw with Coventry City, his strike from distance catching Brad Collins off guard just minutes after Ellis Simms had equalised for the visitors at the other end of the field.

In general, Miller’s confidence on the ball has grown in front of our very eyes, the 2-2 affair against Mark Robins’ side being a prime example.

He only played 30 minutes in that game after coming off of the bench, but in that time he managed to complete eight of 11 passes, won four duels, and had 23 touches. Two of these were in the opposition’s box.

Since the turn of the year, Miller also achieved strong ratings on Fotmob, of 7.3 and 7.9, against Leeds United and Cardiff City respectively. In the 3-1 win over the Welsh side, he had 72 touches, four passes into the final third and five interceptions.

Perhaps most notably of all, though, were his dribbling numbers, something which is a clear highlight of his game. Miller attempted a whopping 10 dribbles and completed five of them, the most in the game on either side.

Miller has made his ability known to all of those associated with Argyle and what better time to do it than with a contract decision looming. He has certainly done enough in 2024 thus far to earn an extension on his current deal at Home Park.