Plymouth Argyle handed significant player boost ahead of Derby County clash

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that Dan Scarr is in contention to feature for the club in tonight’s clash with Derby County.

Scarr has recently been forced to watch on from the sidelines since sustaining a foot injury during the club’s showdown with Sheffield Wednesday last month.

As a result of this issue, the defender has missed the club’s last five league games.

In the absence of Scarr, Plymouth have experienced a mixed run of form in the third-tier.

Whereas Argyle managed to beat Portsmouth, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic over this period, a draw with Fleetwood Town and a defeat to Peterborough United has resulted in Ipswich Town closing the gap to them in the League One standings.

With league leaders Sheffield Wednesday not set to play this evening, Plymouth will move level on points with Darren Moore’s side if they beat Derby at Home Park.

Ahead of this game, Schumacher has shared an update on Scarr.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about the defender, the Argyle boss said: “We have had Scarrsy back on the grass Thursday, Friday and Monday.”

Asked whether Scarr could play against Derby, Schumacher added: “Possibly, we will have to wait and see how we go.

“I have got everybody else at the moment who is playing well.

“Scarrsy is going to have earn his place back in the squad, and back in the team, because when the results are going so well that’s how it should be.”

The Verdict

This is a significant boost for Plymouth as Scarr has produced a number of assured performances at centre-back this season in League One.

During the 23 games that he has featured in at this level in the current term, Scarr has won 3.3 aerial duels per game and has made 1.6 interceptions and 4.7 clearances per fixture.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in the third-tier, the defender will be confident in his ability to help Plymouth in their quest to secure promotion.

Schumacher may find it beneficial to ease Scarr back into action instead of starting him this evening as this will minimise the risk of another injury setback.