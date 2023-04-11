Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed that Bali Mumba has not sustained ligament damage in his knee and could still feature for the club during the closing stages of the campaign.

Mumba was taken off on a stretcher after picking up this aforementioned injury during Argyle's meeting with Morecambe earlier this month.

The defender left the Mazuma Stadium with a brace on his knee.

In the absence of Mumba yesterday, Plymouth were unable to deliver the goods in front of their supporters in their meeting with Lincoln City.

Olamide Shodipo opened the scoring for the Imps in the 28th minute of this fixture as he slotted an effort past goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Lincoln doubled their advantage following the break thanks to a strike from Ben House.

Plymouth were unable to find a way back into the game as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Home Park.

As a result of Sheffield Wednesday's victory over Accrington Stanley, Plymouth slipped to second in the League One standings and are now only a point above Ipswich Town who were held to a draw by Cheltenham Town.

What has Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said about Bali Mumba's injury?

Following his side's meeting with Lincoln, Schumacher shared an update on Mumba's injury.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, the Argyle boss said: "He has had a scan, there is no major damage to any of his knee ligaments.

"Apparently, it's something he has had before where his kneecap dislocates and moves out of position.

"It's not too serious.

"He has got to go and see another specialist tomorrow, but the early signs are that he's going to be back, which is good.

"We all feared the worst on Friday.

"He was moving a lot better yesterday, he has done a little bit with the physios today.

"So once he has seen the specialist and got the all clear then hopefully it settles down and he can be back sooner rather than later."

This is unquestionably a significant boost for Plymouth in terms of their push for a top-two finish as Mumba could potentially go on to make his return to action this season if he doesn't suffer a setback in his road to recovery.

The defender has been a stand-out performer for the club in League One this season.

Since sealing a loan switch to Argyle from Norwich City last year, Mumba has provided 15 direct goal contributions in the 37 league games that he has participated in.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.09 at this level, the 21-year-old will be confident in his ability to help Argyle get over the line in their quest to secure automatic promotion.

Plymouth are still in control of their own fate despite their defeat to Lincoln as they will finish either first or second in the standings if they win all of their remaining league fixtures.