Finn Azaz has issued a message to Morgan Whittaker following his inclusion in the EFL’s team of the season.

The EFL held its annual awards night on Sunday evening, rewarding players and coaches for their efforts this year.

The Championship team of the season was part of the awards, which included Plymouth Argyle’s Whittaker.

The forward has contributed 19 goals and eight assists for the Pilgrims this campaign, playing a crucial role in their survival bid (all stats from Fbref).

The 23-year-old has earned many plaudits for his performances for Plymouth this year, leading to being recognised by the EFL.

Morgan Whittaker stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.46 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.87 Assists 0.19 Expected assists (xAG) 0.16 npxG + xAG 0.41 Shot-creating actions 3.60

Finn Azaz sends Morgan Whittaker congratulatory message

Whittaker posted to social media his gratitude for being awarded a place in the EFL’s Championship team of the season.

The forward expressed his delight at being rewarded for his excellent performances.

“Absolutely delighted to be included in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season,” wrote Whittaker, via Instagram.

“Personally, it’s been a fantastic season for me at [Plymouth].

“I also want to thank [his partner Rachel Louise] for everything you do, I wouldn’t be in this position without your constant support, so thank you.”

Azaz was teammates with Whittaker during the first half of the campaign, prior to his January switch to Middlesbrough.

He responded to the message with one of his own following his ex-teammate’s achievement.

“Congratulations brother,” wrote Azaz.

Morgan Whittaker transfer speculation

Whittaker was the subject of January speculation himself, with Italian side Lazio reportedly showing an interest in signing him.

However, he remained at Home Park and has continued to impress week-in and week-out.

He is one of the division’s top scorers, behind just Sammie Szmodics and Adam Armstrong in the goal-scoring charts.

It remains to be seen whether Whittaker could make the switch away from the Pilgrims this summer, with the club’s league status set to play a major role.

Plymouth Argyle's relegation battle

A 1-0 win over Leicester City last Friday earned the team an important three points in their battle for survival.

The victory moved the club up to 18th in the table, four points clear of the bottom three with just three games remaining.

Plymouth have earned seven points from their last three fixtures since removing Ian Foster as manager earlier this month.

No permanent manager has yet been appointed in his place, with Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell currently in charge until the end of the season.

Plymouth’s final league games come against Stoke City, Millwall and Hull City.

Whittaker deserving of team of the season accolade

Whittaker is fully deserving of his team of the season accolade given how well he’s performed for an otherwise struggling side.

Without someone of Whittaker’s quality in the squad, it’s easy to imagine that Plymouth would’ve been relegated already by now.

Instead, the team looks likely to stay up if they can secure a couple of positive results in their final three games.

Azaz was also an important part of keeping Plymouth above the relegation zone, with the midfielder contributing seven goals and five assists prior to his January move to Middlesbrough, having been on loan from Aston Villa.