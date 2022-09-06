Plymouth Argyle figure makes claim over potential transfer incomings

The transfer window is over now for Plymouth and even with the free agent market still available to explore, Neil Dewsnip has told Plymouth Live that they might not be scouring it.

Argyle were solid last season and very nearly burst into the top six. However, the side fell away when it really mattered and had to settle for at least another campaign in League One. Now, boss Steven Schumacher has been allowed to use the summer transfer window to bring some more names to the club.

They added a total of seven to the team and most of those were free transfers and loan signings. Schumacher has worked the market well and has added some good talent in that way, with Bali Mumba joining from Norwich to feature on the wing and Sam Cosgrove joining the cause to fire in the goals upfront.

Whilst the manager has been able to spot a bargain and deal with freebies before though, there might not be room for him to make many more moves in the free agent market from September and beyond. That’s because the Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip has had his say over potential dealings and believes that they may not need to sign anybody on a free, even if the squad isn’t the biggest right now.

There are a few free agents out there that could potentially tempt Plymouth into a deal – the likes of Anthony Pilkington and Sam Winnall for example have been released from their third tier contracts – but it appears that business is not the first thing on their mind.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about it, Dewsnip said: “The squad size is probably more in the okay bracket, but the quality isn’t. There will be other clubs, other competitors, who have more players. I do also understand that others have bigger squads but, ultimately, it has got to be about quality and we are really pleased with the quality we have got this year.

“We would consider free agents but I think where we have got the squad at this moment in time is very encouraging.

“I don’t think the free agent market is a massive priority for us because of that but if somebody is available that we think is going to help, and provided that would be within the budget, then we would discuss it.”

The Verdict

Plymouth do have a very good squad, even if it is one of the smaller ones in the league, and that should see them well in the league this year.

If you look at their strikeforce for example, they may have allowed Luke Jephcott to leave on a short-term basis but they still have Sam Cosgrove, Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis to choose from. All three of those can and have scored goals at this level and should give them the firepower to challenge.

The third tier side then should be okay even if they don’t add any more names to their squad. There are some decent options out there that could potentially be added to give them some more depth and some more rotation options if needed, but Dewsnip is right in saying that they could always turn to their youth ranks if needed.

It is not a matter of priority at the club it seems and it probably shouldn’t be either, with the squad Schumacher has built looking solid enough.