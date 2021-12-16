Plymouth Argyle figure lays out winter transfer window plans

Plymouth Argyle have been all change over the last few weeks, with former boss Ryan Lowe departing for Preston North End in the second tier.

However, it is unlikely to change much in terms of the club’s transfer plans during the winter window, as Director of Football Neil Dewsnip has revealed to Plymouth Live that the decisions will be taken on who to bring in by the new manager Steven Schumacher and himself.

Ryan Lowe had managed to lead Plymouth out of League Two and all the way up to the top end of the third tier table. This season, they have so far looked like genuine contenders again and will be eager to finally secure a promotion into the Championship.

Quiz: 30 questions about Plymouth Argyle’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What country was Luke Jephcott born in? England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland

However, they’ll now have to do it without their former manager, who has taken on the challenge at Preston. It has left his former assistant Steven Schumacher in charge of first-team affairs.

It is unlikely to change much in terms of incomings though. The side will no doubt be dipping into the transfer market in a bid to consolidate their position at the right end of the division and ensure they can compete for a promotion spot. The difference now though is that Schumacher will now be discussing with Dewsnip about targets, rather than having Ryan Lowe involved in the conversation too.

The Director of Football and manager will now discuss between themselves who the best names to bring in are according to Dewsnip and then move for who they agree on.

Speaking to Plymouth Live about it, Dewsnip said: “Steven, as assistant manager, was involved in all of the discussions with myself and Ryan. Steven now will say ‘I think we need . . .’. We will discuss that and then we will go to the market to see what is available and can we get it.”

The club have a lot of resources available to them and with Schumacher having already previously been involved in discussions about players they would like to sign, it will not be unfamiliar territory for the current Plymouth manager.

The Verdict

With Ryan Lowe departing the club, it will no doubt be a blow to Plymouth both now and heading into the transfer market.

Steven Schumacher though is a more than capable replacement, at least for now and is familiar with the entire setup that the former boss put in place at the club. He is aware of current targets, current squad players and will know exactly who he likes and also who he doesn’t like too.

That will therefore make the January window relatively easy for both the manager and Neil Dewsnip. They’ve worked together all the way along and have already held talks over potential deals.

It means that, as far as the winter window is concerned, it will likely be business as usual and they will be able to move and bring in the players they need to strengthen the squad.