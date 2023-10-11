Highlights Bali Mumba, Plymouth Argyle's record signing, is facing criticism from fans for his defensive performances but his attacking numbers have been impressive.

Mumba has shown improvement in key areas such as shots in the penalty area, successful dribbles, and key passes.

It's still early in the season and there are external factors such as the team's tactical changes that may be affecting Mumba's performance. There is still time for him to bounce back and prove himself. Patience is needed.

Plymouth Argyle have picked up just one point from an available nine since this impressive result against Norwich City.

These three underwhelming games leave Argyle in 18th in the Championship table but all in all, this is a very solid start to the season in a new division.

Morgan Whittaker had his blockbuster moment as he scored a hat-trick in that 6-2 thrashing of Norwich whilst former Canary, Bali Mumba, is still waiting for this to happen to him.

The pair are of course the two record signings for Plymouth Argyle in their history and so that adds to the fact that the Home Park faithful are starting to ask questions about Mumba.

Here is why any negativity about the versatile and rapid £1 million player should be quelled.

What are Plymouth Argyle fans saying about Bali Mumba?

Last season, the Plymouth Argyle fans couldn’t get enough of Mumba as he proved to be one of the best loan signings in the club history.

Defending wasn’t always something he excelled at but as a flying wing-back, the attacking side of his game was exemplary.

This season thus far, the numbers maybe aren’t quite there which fails to alleviate any pressure on him when he is in and around his own box.

One Argyle fan on Twitter writes: “Since Huddersfield he’s been a liability defensively. He’s great near the opposing penalty box but for 90% of the game he isn’t there.”

Another had this to say in the wake of the defeat to Swansea: "Bali Mumba looks (since Norwich) a shadow of his best self. Is he over worked? Not playing best position? I’d start Mickel Miller over him at present, seems to be playing well when in the wide left attacking role.”

There is some merit in these comments it has to be said and an over-reliance on Mumba settling in and becoming the norm would certainly be an issue.

That being said, he is still just 22 and there external factors that play a part.

It isn’t a criticism of manager Steven Schumacher but it remains to be seen if he has made the decision between operating a four-at-the-back system or a five-at-the-back system.

Granted, in game, the team appear to switch between the two but from the off, there has been a back-and-forth switch in these last three outings.

Mumba is one of the players most affected by this given he operates in a wing-back and/or winger role so the defensive cover behind him varies greatly. Earlier in the season he was primarily a winger but then taking the Swansea game as an example, he was at left wing-back whilst goalscorer Luke Cundle was able to push further forward in his place.

The general point here is that it is still early days, Schumacher has proven to be a great coach but that doesn’t mean that everything is going to go swimmingly right off the bat. There are 46 league games in a Championship season and the Greens are yet to even reach the ¼ mark, there is still a long way to go for the team and Mumba as an individual too.

How has Mumba performed thus far under Steven Schumacher?

Last term in League One, Mumba put up six goals and seven assists across 3,125 minutes which is excellent given that he was primarily in a wing-back role.

His only goal contribution thus far in 2023/24 came in the opening-day win over Huddersfield Town as he went on a mazy run before finding the back of the net.

Looking at the stats deeper below the surface, via Whoscored, and this season he is averaging 0.3 shots more in the penalty area per 90 which is a notable difference.

Equally, his successful dribbles have gone from 1.5 to 2.1, his key passes from 1.1 to 1.5 and from a more defensive point of view, he is attempting more tackles and passes both long and short.

All in all, the numbers look very solid for Mumba and so the 22-year-old is going to be more than capable of emerging from this potential dip to go on to bigger and better things in green and white.