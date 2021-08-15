Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Plymouth Argyle fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Pilgrim transfer deals from over the years

Published

2 mins ago

on

It has already been a rather busy summer transfer window for Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims have already signed eight senior players, as they look to put together a squad to keep them competitive in League One over the coming campaign.

But how much do you about some of the club’s transfer business from over the past few years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 22 questions about Plymouth’s signings and sales from recent years, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 22

Which of these players was not signed for Plymouth by Ryan Lowe?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Plymouth Argyle fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Pilgrim transfer deals from over the years

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: