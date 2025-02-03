Plymouth Argyle have failed in a late transfer deadline day bid to sign Royal Chareloi's Etienne Camara, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Tavolieri's social media post revealed that the midfielder was convinced by Pilgrims manager Miron Muslic to move to the Championship.

However, Charleroi sporting director Mehdi Bayat refused to let the Frenchman go, believing he could not be replaced sufficiently before the deadline.

Plymouth Argyle: Miron Muslic misses out on Etienne Camara deal

Muslic has been eager to add to his squad after losing several players during the current transfer window. Morgan Whittaker and Ibrahim Cissoko both departed Home Park, leaving Argyle short of quality, especially in the final third.

Camara was earmarked as a possible recruit, albeit in a different area of teh pitch, and seeing as the 21-year-old was convinced by Muslic to move back to England after previously being with Huddersfield Town, there must have been hope they could secure his services.

However, given the timing of the deal, it is no surprise that Charleroi did not sanction the deal, with a replacement impossible to secure at the final hour.

The defensive midfielder will be familiar to some English supporters due to his stint with Hudderdfield, where he made 23 appearances in all competitions.

Etienne Camara's 2024/25 league statistics with Royal Chareloi - per Sofascore Appearances 17 Assists 1 Touches 43 Accurate passes per game 29.4 (85%) Tackles per game 1.5 Balls recovered per game 4.2

Losing key players could cost Plymouth Argyle and Muslic

Plymouth's precarious position at the bottom of the Championship has made them an easy target for clubs attempting to lure away their talent.

The loss of Whittaker felt inevitable after his match winning performance against Premier League outfit Brentford in the FA Cup, with the attacker moving to Middlesbrough.

Muslic's side were dealt a further blow when it was confirmed that Cissoko was to be recalled from his loan, with the player being b brought back by Toulouse before moving to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite the turbulent window, there have been some glimmers of hope for Argyle, who drew away at Sunderland before securing an impressive win over West Bromwich Albion.

Whether this is a temporary upturn in form remains to be seen, but the Pilgrims will do well to escape the drop, with the club four points adrift of safety.

The Pilgrims' pursuit of Camara was a case of too little too late, which will be of frustration to Muslic, who convinced the 21-year-old to move to Home Park.

It has been a difficult window for Plymouth and after losing their key players they will be hoping the rest of their side can rise to the survival challenge.