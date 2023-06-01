Plymouth Argyle are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Championship following promotion from the third tier.

With the off-season now underway and plans in place for next season, Plymouth are not wasting time when it comes to improving their squad.

One player that could be moving to Home Park is Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor. According to the Daily Record, Schumacher is wanting to add the former Wolves midfielder to his squad following their promotion.

Schumacher led his side to the League One title, beating sides with much bigger squads and doing so relatively comfortably.

Now in the Championship for the first time since 2009, Argyle will need to strengthen their side to ensure they build on their positive 2022/23 campaign.

Will Plymouth Argyle sign Terry Taylor?

Plymouth need to strengthen their side ahead of the Championship campaign and bringing in a player who excelled in a struggling team at times would be a step in the right direction.

Taylor has been with Burton for two years and is out of contract this summer, with Burton hoping to retain his services for next season.

But with the Daily Record linking Plymouth with Taylor, a move to the Championship might be too good to turn down for the 21-year-old.

What would Taylor bring to Plymouth?

Aberdeen-born Taylor is a regular at U21s level for Wales, bringing a pedigree to the team with potential to improve.

He offers a creative threat from deep positions in the midfield and stood out in a poor Burton team last season before their late turnaround in form.

Taylor averaged 1.4 key passes per game last season according to WhoScored which is considerably less than Barry Bannan, who averaged 3 per game. It does highlight that in a forward-thinking team, Taylor has the potential to be even more creative and at 21, there's plenty of time to develop and improve.

How did Taylor fair in the 2022/23 season?

The 21-year-old has been out with injury since February but in his time with the Brewers, he became one of the division’s most eye-catching midfielders and arguably Burton’s most important player up until his injury.

Such was his form, Taylor was linked with a move to Sheffield United before the January transfer window, which could have happened had the Blades avoided a transfer embargo during the winter window.

He managed five assists in 33 games in all competitions before his season was ended due to injury in February.