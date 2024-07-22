Highlights Plymouth Argyle set sights on Liverpool's Danns to boost their attacking options for upcoming Championship campaign.

Rooney, aiming to restore reputation, eyes Danns as potential key player for Pilgrims in their fight to remain in second tier.

Danns' potential move to Home Park could offer the young talent much-needed game time and crucial development opportunities.

Plymouth Argyle are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns this summer.

According to Teamtalk, Wayne Rooney is keen to bring the 18-year-old into the side for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Pilgrims will be looking to build a team capable of competing to remain in the second tier for another year, after finishing 21st in the table in the previous term.

Rooney has been appointed as manager at Home Park over the summer so will be targeting a positive start to life in charge as the 2024/25 campaign approaches.

The potential arrival of Danns could help with that aim, with the teenager earning a reputation as a promising young player in the Liverpool academy system with his performances at underage level.

Plymouth eye Liverpool transfer swoop

Danns made his breakthrough into the first team squad last season, making two Premier League appearances in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell year (all stats from Fbref).

His debut came in a 4-1 win over Luton Town in February, before he came off the bench to help the Reds win the League Cup final later that month.

The youngster bagged his first goal for the top flight club in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup, and even featured in a 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Europa League in April.

Related Plymouth Argyle: Wayne Rooney makes Michael Cooper claim as Coventry City, Sheffield United lurk The Argyle boss believes his goalkeeper will still be at Home Park for the season ahead

Plymouth see the 18-year-old as an option to bolster their attacking options for the campaign ahead.

It remains to be seen what kind of game time will be on offer at Anfield under new manager Arne Slot, so a move to Home Park could secure regular minutes for the upcoming season.

No decision has yet been made by Liverpool, but it’s understood that he was rated very highly by Klopp prior to his exit.

Danns signed a new deal with the Merseyside outfit back in March, but a temporary exit may be the best next step for his development.

Rooney’s Plymouth ambition

Rooney will be looking to repair his reputation as a manager after a disastrous stint with Birmingham City last season.

Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 15 2 4 9 13.33

The former England international will be aiming to guide his new club to safety in the Championship after they just barely survived their first campaign back in the division.

Plymouth have already signed Nathanael Ogebeta, Darko Gyabi, Ibrahim Cissoko, and Muhamed Tijani this summer.

The Pilgrims have until 30 August to finalise any remaining deals, with their opening league game coming on 11 August, as they travel to face Sheffield Wednesday.

Danns signing could be a smart move by Plymouth

Danns showed plenty of promise with the first-team opportunities he earned last year.

A loan move would be beneficial for his development, as the regular game time could help him gain the senior level experience he needs to make it at Liverpool.

While being around the Reds’ first-team squad has been positive for him so far, he needs to be playing to really make the gains he needs to become a serious option in the Premier League.

This could also prove to be a very shrewd move by Plymouth, as the 18-year-old could have what it takes to take the Championship by storm next year in the right environment.