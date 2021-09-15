Plymouth Argyle duo seal non-league moves

Plymouth Argyle youngsters Finley Craske and Ethan Mitchell have left the club on loan to join Southern League sides Tiverton Town and Plymouth Parkways respectively, as per nonleaguedaily.

The pair, who are in their third year of scholarship at the Argyle Academy will be heading out to Tiverton Town and Plymouth Parkway respectively to continue their progression for a month until 16 October, after a deal was agreed with their parent club.

Argyle’s Under-18s’ captain Ethan Mitchell has made one senior appearance for Argyle, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 EFL Trophy win against Newport County at Home Park last November.

He also participated in the Pilgrims 5-1 preseason win early in July where he came on as a substitute for Ryan Lowe’s men.

In recent times, he has featured in Argyle’s matchday squad for a couple of games including (but not limited to) the contest against Newport County in the Papa John’s Trophy.

While the teenage prospect Finley Craske debuted for Plymouth Argyle in an EFL Trophy game against Newport County in November last year before coming off the substitutes’ bench on the last day of the previous League One season in a defeat against Gillingham.

The Verdict

This is another decision in the right direction for Plymouth Argyle. A work experience for Ethan Mitchell and Finley Craske away from ‘home’ is much needed so as to taste the outer world and maximise their potential in the best possible manner.

They will need to hit the ground running in earnest so as to impress Ryan Lowe to offer them a chance in the starting XI at Plymouth Argyle someday.