Highlights Plymouth Argyle interested in Crystal Palace's David Ozoh on loan.

Ozoh has made 10 Premier League appearances and is highly regarded.

Addition would provide depth and quality to Plymouth's midfield.

Plymouth Argyle are said to be interested in bringing Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh to the club on loan next season, according to a report from London News Online.

The Pilgrims were reportedly interested in a move for the 19-year-old in the most recent January transfer window, but the Eagles decided to keep him at the club for the remainder of the season.

The teenager has made ten Premier League appearances for Palace during his brief career, and will be allowed to leave Selhurst Park this summer to get his first full taste of professional football.

The England under-18 international has impressed when given minutes in the top flight, and will give Wayne Rooney's [pictured above] side an extra layer of quality in the centre of the park if he does make the move to Home Park this summer.

Wayne Rooney eyes up Plymouth Argyle loan move for Crystal Palace starlet David Ozoh

Ozoh is a player well-regarded within the Palace setup at this moment in time, but finds himself behind the likes of England internationals Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze in the pecking order in South East London.

Having featured for the academy side in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy as a 17-year-old, the midfielder made his first-team debut last January, as he came on as a late substitute in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United in front of his home fans.

The teenager went on to feature more often in the previous campaign, with a promising cameo against Manchester City especially catching the eye, as he slotted in seamlessly into the Eagles’ lineup.

After those brief glimpses of his talents, it is no surprise that he is highly thought of by the Palace management, as well as being named among London’s 50 best youngsters by the Evening Standard.

David Ozoh can bolster Plymouth Argyle midfield options for 24/25 Championship campaign

New Argyle boss Rooney will be looking to add some depth to the Pilgrims’ squad this summer, with the lack of backup options hurting his side over the previous campaign.

The addition of Ozoh would add an extra bit of quality into the middle of the park for the Devon outfit next season, with the teenager’s ball carrying ability likely to give them more mobility when transitioning from defence to attack.

David Ozoh stats 23/24 as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Minutes Premier League 9 156 EFL Trophy 3 221 Premier League 2 4 331 FA Cup 2 26 EFL Cup 1 11

Ozoh is a player who can work eagerly to win back possession, before taking the ball upfield and picking out a teammate with a clever pass, something Argyle decidedly lacked in the second-half of last season after the departures of Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle.

With the likes of Adam Forshaw, Adam Randell and Jordan Houghton competing for the midfield slots last season, the Greens had three players capable of retaining possession, but aside from the odd moment of quality from Randell, no one who could carve open a defence.

The addition of the combative midfielder could make all the difference in that regard, with the highly-regarded teenager looking to make his mark with a strong season down in Devon under the tutelage of Rooney.