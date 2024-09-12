From the day he took the field as a 16-year-old, Plymouth Argyle fans could always tell that Dan Gosling was going all the way to the top.

Fresh out of school, the teenage talent fitted seamlessly into the Pilgrims’ squad in the second tier in the 06/07 campaign, and played like a midfielder twice his age, such was his composure in the middle of the park.

But in truth, they barely got to see any of the bright young star’s full potential, as he made the move to Premier League side Everton just 13 months after his first-team debut.

While there will be a certain sense of pride about seeing one of their own flourish on the highest stage, there will always be a tinge of regret from those in the Green Army that they never got to see the midfielder in his pomp at Home Park.

Dan Gosling excels in early Plymouth Argyle performances

With anticipation building about a homegrown talent who was ready for Championship football at 17, Argyle fans got an impromptu introduction to Gosling in December 2007, as the teenager made his first-team debut in place of club legend Paul Wotton.

With the inspirational captain suffering a season-ending knee injury just half an hour into the clash with Hull City, the young midfielder was thrown into action against the Tigers, and looked comfortable from the get-go in the heart of the Greens’ midfield.

Having shown boss Ian Holloway just what he can do, the young talent continued to impress, with his first start coming on New Year’s Day of 2007, in a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

With every match under his belt, the local lad was developing into a more complete package, with the onlooking supporters seeing one of their own becoming a superstar in front of their eyes.

Dan Gosling's Football League career Team Year Appearances Goals Assists Plymouth Argyle 2006-2008 24 2 1 Everton 2008-2010 37 6 2 Newcastle United 2010-2014 34 1 0 Blackpool (Loan) 2013-14 14 2 1 AFC Bournemouth 2014-2021 192 22 8 Watford 2021-2023 37 3 1 Notts County 2023-2024 8 0 1

Goals against Colchester United and Sheffield Wednesday followed before the end of that campaign, before continuing to establish himself as a first-choice starter before Premier League interest began to mount.

Dan Gosling secures Everton move after reported Chelsea interest

It was no surprise that teams from the top flight were showing an interest in Gosling, with his technique, energy and eye for a killer pass all standing out in the Argyle setup, and helping the Pilgrims continue to establish themselves as a strong Championship outfit at the time.

With early reports of Chelsea showing an interest in his services, manager Holloway dismissed rumours in only a way he can: "What a crock of potatoes that was. Some of these people are a disgrace.

"Obviously, Chelsea will be watching [Blues loanee] Scott Sinclair play for us and I thought Danny Gosling was absolutely outstanding at Wolves the other week.

"I would be surprised if they didn't get to hear about him. He's just 17, and he's playing in the Championship.

"I know he's good and I know he wants to be here so they can all just shove it. It's all speculation."

As bullish as that stance was from the boisterous Bristolian, months later, Gosling was on his way to Goodison Park, with Everton reportedly paying £1.5 million for his services.

With just 22 league appearances under his belt for the Pilgrims, the midfielder had barely been able to show his fellow Devonians what he could do, before he was taken from their grasp by the Merseysiders.

But just months after that Goodison move, Gosling was struck with a cartilage tear, in what proved to be the first of a number of injury mishaps during his time in the north west.

In fact, a number of setbacks followed him throughout his time at Newcastle United, before he finally got the chance to prove himself after a move to AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2014.

In his 192 matches for the Cherries, Gosling was recreating the sort of quality that Argyle fans had seen all that time ago back at Home Park, with his domineering performances helping the south coast side became Premier League regulars.

Meanwhile, all Argyle could do was hold out hope they still had a club to support, before starting all over again in the fourth tier, as the future of the club was just about secured.

While they would have loved seeing one of their own capture the limelight on the biggest stage, there will still be a regret that Gosling wasn’t around Home Park for longer, having proven himself to be one of the brightest talents to come out of the county in a generation.