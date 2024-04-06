Despite Friday night's victory over Rotherham United, Plymouth Argyle still find themselves in the midst of a battle to stay out of the bottom three of the Championship.

Prior to Friday, the Pilgrims had not won a game since 24th February, and had lost five games in six before the Millers clash, a poor run of form which cost former head coach Ian Foster his job after less than three months in the dugout.

Following Foster's dismissal, the Home Park outfit are being led by director of football Neil Dewsnip and first team coach Kevin Nancekivell for the remainder of the season, which on the face of it is a risky decision.

Initially, the Pilgrims adjusted well to Championship life following last season's League One title triumph, but since former boss Steven Schumacher joined Stoke City in December, they have struggled and now find themselves in a desperate situation.

However, two shining lights throughout the whole campaign for Argyle have been winger Morgan Whittaker and striker Ryan Hardie.

Whittaker and Hardie have been sensational for Plymouth Argyle

Former Swansea City man Whittaker has produced a return of 19 goals and eight assists in the Championship this season, which would be an impressive feat to achieve with any club - let alone a side who find themselves in a relegation dogfight.

The 23-year-old is one of the most dangerous players in the second tier, and is one of the division's top goalscorers alongside the likes of Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics and Southampton hot-shot Adam Armstrong.

Meanwhile, Ryan Hardie has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances, which shows that he has adjusted well to the second tier.

The former Blackpool forward had scored more goals with five Championship games remaining than the likes of Che Adams and Joel Piroe, who both play for sides in the top four and will be on a lot more in terms of wages.

Hardie and Whittaker have been standout performers for a struggling side, which beckons the question of what they could achieve with sides higher up the league table.

If Plymouth Argyle are relegated, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie will surely leave

The exploits of the Pligrims' dangerous duo will surely lead to several Championship clubs expressing transfer interest in Whittaker and Hardie following the end of the season.

Morgan Whittaker's Plymouth Argyle Championship Stats Appearances 41 Starts 40 Goals 19 Assists 8 Expected goals (xG) 10.1 Expected assists (xA) 5.63 Stats Correct as of April 6, 2024 - According To FotMob

If Argyle make an unwanted return to League One, it will be nigh on impossible for the Devon club to hold onto either of the two aces, who have proven they are more than capable at Championship level.

Both Hardie and Whittaker have played a big role in Argyle's rise to the second tier in recent years, and losing them would be a significant blow for their future.

Whittaker was instrumental to the Pilgrims' League One triumph, as he signed on loan from the Swans for the first half of the 2022-23 campaign, contributing to 16 goals in 25 appearances before being recalled by the South Wales side.

Since signing permanently, ahead of the current campaign, Whittaker has majorly developed his game, and has become one of the finest talents in the Championship with the likes of Lazio interested.

Meanwhile, Hardie has embodied Argyle's impressive upward trajectory in recent years, as he initially signed on loan for the Pilgrims midway through the 2019-20 League Two campaign from Blackpool.

He scored seven goals in 13 fourth tier outings, which helped fire the side up to League One, before he signed permanently midway through the 2020-21 third tier season having joined on loan again initially.

Hardie's most prolific season to date came in the 2021-22 League One season, when Argyle picked up an impressive tally of 80 points but missed out on the play-off positions, as the Scottish striker scored 16 goals in 37 League appearances.

Plymouth responded well to missing out on the top six in 2021-22 though and claimed the 2022-23 League One title ahead of Ipswich Town, as Hardie scored 13 goals.

Both Whittaker and Hardie were vital to the Pilgrims' promotion from League One to the Championship, while Hardie also played a role in firing Argyle from League Two to League One in previous years.

However, the Pilgrims' positive momentum now looks as though it could be coming to an end as they are approaching the business end of the season in dismal form (despite Friday's win), and a third tier return could be on the cards.

If Argyle are relegated, a devastating but probable consequence would be the departures of Whittaker and Hardie, but the Pilgrims would likely make a lot of money from those two potential sales that could be re-invested.