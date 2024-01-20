Highlights Adam Forshaw's arrival at Plymouth Argyle could be a game-changer if he can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

Plymouth may rely on Forshaw's experience to help their young squad avoid relegation.

While Forshaw's injury history is a concern, if he can avoid further setbacks, he has the potential to make a significant impact for the Pilgrims.

Adam Forshaw could be a huge signing for Plymouth Argyle this month, but only if the experienced midfielder can stave off injury problems for the rest of the season.

Forshaw joined the Pilgrims on a free transfer this month, following a six-month stay with Norwich City following a summer move from Leeds United.

That move came after his contract with Leeds United ran out in the summer, ending a five-and-a-half-year spell with the Yorkshire side.

However, Forshaw has been blighted by injuries in recent years, which have caused him to miss an extended period of football and stopped him from progressing in his career.

Adam Forshaw league statistics - Transfermarkt Season Games Played Minutes Played Goals Assists 2023/24 6 183 0 0 2022/23 12 475 0 0 2021/22 22 1529 0 1 2020/21 0 0 0 0 2019/20 7 584 0 1

He spent the first half of the season at Norwich, although he featured very sparingly for the club currently sitting below the play-offs in the Championship.

Forshaw's move to Plymouth could be a good move for the 32-year-old and give him a chance to play regularly for the Pilgrims, although what happens next is dependent on whether he can avoid injuries in the second half of the season.

Adam Forshaw joined Plymouth Argyle on a free transfer in January

Plymouth signed Forshaw on a free transfer from Norwich this month, adding to their squad as they try to avoid relegation to League One this season.

The 32-year-old midfielder brings a wealth of experience to a young Plymouth squad that are at the bottom end of the division, with Forshaw's years as a professional potentially making the difference between going down and staying up.

The move is the latest signing in a busy transfer window for the Pilgrims, and ends Forshaw's disappointing six-month spell with Norwich this season.

He played just six times in the league for the Canaries after signing a one-year deal in the summer, with injuries playing a part in his lack of selection.

Adam Forshaw can be a key player for Plymouth if he can avoid injuries this season

With a wealth of experience in the Championship, both in battles against relegation and promotion to the Premier League, he will be a key figure for Ian Foster's side.

The midfielder is the fifth signing so far this transfer window for the Pilgrims, joining Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine who joined the club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

They joined Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi, also a loan signing, and left-back Matthew Sorinola, who joined the club on a permanent deal, in what has already been a busy transfer window for the Pilgrims.

However, those four players are all in the early years of their careers, without the experience that the 32-year-old Forshaw has accrued throughout his years in football.

Related Plymouth Argyle transfer latest: Morgan Whittaker stance, Luton Town blow, Aston Villa reveal The Pilgrims are languishing near the bottom of the Championship and may need to refresh their squad to survive

The recently appointed Plymouth boss Foster looks to have signed Forshaw to bring experience and leadership to his relatively young squad, which is something you need when facing a battle against relegation.

However, with his age and injury history, the move could be a risk for Plymouth. Forshaw missed 560 days and 71 matches with a hip injury for Leeds between 2019 and 2021, a devastating injury that could have ended his career in his late twenties.

While he returned to play for the club again, injuries during his time at Norwich sent out warning signs that the move to Home Park could not be the best idea for Plymouth, with Foster taking a real risk on the 32-year-old.

At his age, this seems like the last chance for Forshaw. 32 is not old for a footballer nowadays, but a man with his injury record could have one eye on retirement if this spell with the Pilgrims does not work out.

His injury history and lack of game time over the past few seasons pose a question about how successful his time at Home Park will be, but he has all the talent to help Plymouth stay up this season if he can avoid injuries until the end of this term.