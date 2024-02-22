It has been a decent season for Plymouth Argyle in the Championship so far.

The Pilgrims were promoted from League One last season, and they have adapted well to the second tier, spending much of the campaign outside the relegation zone.

Steven Schumacher left Argyle to join Stoke City in December, and his replacement, Ian Foster, has made a good start to life at Home Park, winning three and drawing three of his first 10 games in charge.

However, the Pilgrims are now without a win in their last four league games after they were beaten 3-0 at home by West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night, with second half goals from Cedric Kipre, Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows sealing all three points for the Baggies.

Argyle currently sit 17th in the table, and they are five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

While the Pilgrims still remain clear of the bottom three, the gap has been cut significantly due to the strong recent form of Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday, and there is a chance that Foster's men could be dragged into the relegation battle over the coming weeks.

Plymouth Argyle facing a crucial period in the Championship

There is no doubt that Plymouth have been an excellent addition to the Championship this season, and they have been incredibly competitive.

The Pilgrims are the seventh-highest scorers in the division with an impressive 51 goals, while they have the 10th best home record, with 28 of their 37 points coming on their own patch.

However, visiting teams are beginning to enjoy more success at Home Park, with Argyle failing to win any of their last three home league games against Coventry City, Leeds United and West Brom.

It should not be a surprise to see a newly-promoted team fail to beat three of the top sides in the league, but it will be a concern for Foster if his side's home record continues to decline, particularly considering the fact that the Pilgrims have won just once away from home all season.

Argyle have two tough fixtures in their next two games, with a trip to Middlesbrough before they host Ipswich Town, and defeats in those matches would make the meeting with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in early March a potentially crucial game.

QPR and Wednesday have picked up significantly since the respective appointments of Marti Cifuentes and Danny Rohl, and the pair's form will be making a host of teams look nervously over their shoulders.

The Pilgrims should not panic yet, and with the attacking threat of the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie, they certainly have the capability to hurt teams.

However, Argyle have conceded 57 goals this season, the third most in the league, and they will need to tighten up against the likes of Boro and Ipswich.

Having remained clear of relegation trouble for much of the campaign, the Pilgrims would be entering uncharted territory should they begin to slide down the table, and it would be intriguing to see how they would cope with the pressure of a survival battle.

Foster is facing the first big test of his managerial credentials as the prospect of relegation looms, and the next few weeks will be key to determining the direction of Argyle's season.