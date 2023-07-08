They will have one of, if not the smallest budget in the Championship in the 2023-24 season, but Plymouth Argyle will fancy themselves to be competitive in the second tier of English football for the first time in 13 years.

The Pilgrims smashed most of League One to pieces last year and finished on 101 points, lifting the third tier title and they have been pretty shrewd in the transfer market as well over the years, utilising the loan market and signing released younger players from bigger clubs.

And their summer recruitment so far has been encouraging, with the middle of the defence strengthened by signing both Lewis Gibson and Julio Pleguezuelo, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden has arrived on loan from Aston Villa as the presumed replacement for Bali Mumba, who heads back to Norwich a better player for his time at Home Park.

Areas that have not been added to just yet have been the middle of the park, where it looks as though one or two bodies are needed, and then there is the attacking unit that ended up losing loanee Sam Cosgrove as well as Niall Ennis this summer.

Ennis was snapped up by Plymouth's Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers on a four-year deal, leaving Steven Schumacher's current options as Ryan Hardie and Ben Waine - and for a head coach that often plays two strikers together then that isn't enough.

There are multiple ways that Schumacher and his recruitment team could go - he could spend money on a striker from the lower leagues or abroad, there could be a player in the free agency market that tempts him from the UK or elsewhere in the world, or there is a talented pool of young strikers in the Premier League who are waiting for their chance at making an impact in the men's game.

And Schumacher should go into the loan market once more to try and tempt young West Ham United forward Divin Mubama to Devon in a bid to bolster his striking options.

Who is Divin Mubama?

Mubama would not really have been known in many footballing circles until this past season, which is when he made his breakthrough into the West Ham first-team squad.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Hammers back in November 2022 in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash against FCSB of Romania, which came after his prolific run of 16 goals in 21 under-18's matches in 2021-22 and a general shortage of options in attack for David Moyes.

By the end of last season, Mubama had played six times for the first-team, scored his first ever senior goal and had netted 13 times in 11 under-18's matches, as well as banging in 13 goals for the under-21's in 20 Premier League 2 outings.

It has been a quick rise for Mubama, but he's unlikely to get chances next season when Moyes replenishes his attacking options, meaning the best course of action is likely to be a loan.

Why should Plymouth sign Divin Mubama?

There are plenty of strikers out there who will be available for loan from top flight clubs, but Mubama would offer Plymouth something a bit different to what they have already.

As shown in this match against Feyenoord last season, Mubama scores all kinds of different goals and looks to be a strong young striker who possesses a powerful shot from range but also composed finishing inside the 18-yard box.

Plenty of young Premier League talents have dropped into the Championship to prove themselves in the past and Mubama looks to have the physical presence about him to be able to deal with the strength of experienced defenders in the second tier of English football.

There are reports that Moyes is ready to promote Mubama to the first-team squad at the London Stadium for the 2023-24 season, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will get regular game-time and it's not to be expected at the age of 18.

It would make plenty of sense for Mubama to be loaned out for this coming season and Plymouth would welcome him with open arms