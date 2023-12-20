Highlights Paul Cook emerges as a potential candidate for the Plymouth Argyle job after Steven Schumacher's departure.

Plymouth is forced to search for a successor and multiple names have been linked to the vacancy.

Cook's candidacy for the position has been confirmed by Football Insider.

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook is emerging as a candidate for the Plymouth Argyle job after Steven Schumacher’s departure.

Plymouth start managerial search

In a huge blow for Argyle, it was finally announced on Tuesday evening that Schumacher had decided to join Stoke City.

That has forced Plymouth to look for his successor, and several names have been linked with the vacancy in the past 24 hours.

And, Football Insider has revealed that Cook is a candidate - although they stress he isn’t the only one in the running for the vacancy.

“Chesterfield boss Paul Cook is in the frame for the vacant manager’s job at Plymouth Argyle, sources have told Football Insider. Cook is one of several names under consideration for the vacancy at Home Park after impressing again at Chesterfield this season.”

The 56-year-old is well-known to fans in the Football League, as he has had various managerial roles over the years, notably with Wigan, Ipswich and Portsmouth.

Now in his second stint with Chesterfield, they are top of the National League and on course to return to the fourth tier of English football.

Paul Cook appointment would see Plymouth go in a different direction

The appeal of Cook is obvious, as he has plenty of experience, and whilst he has struggled in a few roles, he has also done very well at Championship level in the past.

With Schumacher having departed in mid-season, it’s understandable that the club may want to go for a safe pair of hands as they look to consolidate back at this level.

However, there’s no denying it would be a big shift from what has made Argyle successful over the past few years.

They took a chance on Ryan Lowe, after his only previous experience came with Bury, and they then decided to take another risk, on paper at least, by giving Schumacher, Lowe’s assistant, the job on a permanent basis.

But, the results prove it was an inspired decision, so many may have been expecting Plymouth to go for another bold appointment this time around.

Plymouth looking to pull clear of relegation

Whoever does take over is inheriting a talented squad, and one that has shown it can be competitive at this level, having picked up 26 points from 22 games, with their performances at Home Park particularly impressive.

That has given them a six-point lead over the bottom three, so whilst they are 16th in the table, the next boss is going to be tasked with staying clear of the relegation zone.

The festive period is notoriously busy, and Plymouth have four games between now and New Year’s Day, starting with a home clash against Birmingham City this weekend.

After that, there’s a Boxing Day fixture at Cardiff, with a shorter trip to Southampton a few days later, with Plymouth bringing 2024 up with a home game against Watford.