Surviving relegation out of the Championship was a huge result for Plymouth Argyle.

That final-day win over Hull City was a massive one and it can help the club establish themselves as a second-tier club moving forward.

At the same time, there are still a few Argyle players that will attract a lot of interest this summer, defender Lewis Gibson being one of them.

Were Gibson to depart, a signing in the image of the 2016 capture of Sonny Bradley would be ideal to find a replacement.

The importance of Lewis Gibson

Picking up Gibson on a free transfer following his release from Everton was a major coup for Plymouth.

Previous loan spells with Reading and Bristol Rovers, to name a couple, allowed the England U20 international to play football far more regularly than at Goodison Park.

That being said, there was clearly untapped potential there which didn’t quite shine through whilst he was a Royal or a Gashead.

Gibson arrived at Home Park alongside Spaniard Julio Pleguezuelo and it was the Everton departee that rose to the occasion from the off, swiftly earning a spot at the heart of the Pilgrims’ defence.

After just one season in green and white, during which he made 41 Championship appearances for a whopping total of 3,572 minutes, bigger clubs are likely to be taking notice.

The team’s defence came under a lot of pressure in the recent campaign, after all, only three clubs conceded more than their 70 goals, making the praise for Gibson all the more impressive as he was still able to stand out.

There are no concrete rumours linking the 23-year-old with a move away from Plymouth but the supporters are certainly fearful that he could be targeted alongside Morgan Whittaker and Michael Cooper.

Talks are still ongoing between the club and out-of-contract centre-half Brendan Galloway, who also plays on the left side of defence. His future and Gibson’s could be closely linked with Argyle surely doing all they can to not lose both this summer.

A memorable Argyle defender of yesteryear

Physical, experienced, and commanding centre-backs are essential for the majority of teams in the EFL.

The recent League Two playoff semi-final between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra was a prime example of this, with respective stalwarts Richard Wood and Mickey Demetriou going toe-to-toe.

Bradley may not have been a senior figure in the same way when he arrived in Devon but he was certainly both physical and commanding.

Standing at 6ft 5in, the Crawley Town recruit was an integral player in the plans of Derek Adams for many reasons, from 2016 onwards, similar to what we have seen from Gibson in the current Argyle era.

Sonny Bradley's Plymouth Argyle league statistics, as per Transfermarkt Season 2016/17 2017/18 Division League Two League One Appearances 44 40 Goals/assists 7/2 4/1 Yellow cards/red cards 4/0 1/1 Minutes played 3,789 3,521

Bradley, who currently plays with another former Argyle man in the shape of one-time captain Curtis Nelson at Derby County fell just short of triple figures when it comes to appearances.

This comes as a surprise in truth, given just how fond the memories are that the Home Park faithful hold for the defender.

96 is the overall number with 44 outings in the 2016/17 promotion-winning season being his highest for Argyle, and given just how much of a difference-maker he was under the Scottish manager, it is no surprise that Luton Town swooped in when they did.

Lower league supporters put just as much stock in passion as they do ability and so with Bradley having both in abundance, it was no surprise that he quickly became a Home Park favourite. Alongside the likes of Graham Carey and David Fox, he formed the spine of the Argyle side that finished second in League Two in 2016/17.

It is easier said than done, but scouting and signing a figure similar to Bradley would be a smart call from new boss Wayne Rooney especially if Gibson is lured away from the South Coast in the next couple of months.