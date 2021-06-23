Plymouth Argyle closing in on transfer agreement to sign 24-year-old

League One side Plymouth Argyle are set to sign Cambridge United goalkeeper Callum Burton on a free transfer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 24-year-old’s contract at the Abbey Stadium comes to an end this summer after making 27 appearances for the Yellows last season and with Ryan Lowe set to wrap this deal up, Burton will compete with Michael Cooper for a starting spot.

As per the Football Insider, all parties are confident this deal will go through for the keeper imminently and if he can force his way past Cooper in the pecking order, Burton could face his old side next season with Cambridge United’s automatic promotion just over a month ago.

The keeper started his season in Cambridgeshire behind Dimitar Mitov – but overtook the Bulgarian midway during the campaign and has seemingly impressed Plymouth manager Lowe and the club’s recruitment team.

However, Burton was released last month after not being offered a new contract and it’s unclear as to whether the newly-promoted side will sign a new player to compete with Mitov or promote Kai McKenzie-Lyle as his understudy.

For Plymouth, the 24-year-old will join Macaulay Gillesphey, Dan Scarr and James Wilson as the Pilgrims’ fourth signing of the summer – with the third-tier side eager to improve on their finish in 18th last year.

The Verdict:

Ryan Lowe and Plymouth really do mean business in this window – and it’s clear the League One side were already working tirelessly before last season finished to identify possible targets.

Their hard work is paying off and with Cooper needing solid competition to maintain his performance levels, this free transfer is a smart move and Burton’s age means he could stay at Home Park for many years to come.

37-year-old Luke McCormick also seems to be at the end of his playing career after being offered an ‘alternative role’ at Plymouth a month ago, so this signing is a necessity going into the next campaign.