Plymouth Argyle closing in on second summer signing

Plymouth Argyle have reached an agreement to sign Walsall’s Dan Scarr on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Argyle have already moved to bolster their defensive ranks, with James Wilson agreeing to join on a free transfer from Ipswich Town on July 1st.

Ryan Lowe now looks set to complete another defensive bargain, with Walsall defender Dan Scarr set to arrive at Home Park on a free.

Football Insider claim that Argyle have made an offer to Scarr upon the expiry of his contract, which the 26-year-old has now accepted.

It is a blow for Walsall, who confirmed that they would be offering Scarr a new deal in their end-of-season retained list.

Scarr made 35 appearances in League Two this season, with the centre-half scoring four goals as the Saddlers finished 19th.

Scarr joined Walsall on a two-and-a-half year deal from Birmingham City in January 2019, and has since made 96 appearances for the club.

The Verdict

This is another shrewd bit of business for Argyle.

The Pilgrims are in need of centre-backs, especially with Kelland Watts and Jerome Opoku returning to parent clubs Newcastle and Fulham after impressive loan spells at Home Park.

Playing out from the back and being good on the ball is so important in a Ryan Lowe side, and they have obviously identified Scarr is someone who is not only hungry to make the step up, but can fit into their style of play.

Scarr is still only 26, he is a commanding centre-half and could be a great signing for Argyle on a free.