Plymouth Argyle are reported to be holding talks with Austrian manager Miron Muslic this week, with the former Cercle Brugge boss set to meet the Pilgrims’ hierarchy in London as they look to replace the departed Wayne Rooney.

That’s according to a report from Mark McAdam of Sky Sports on X, who claims that the 42-year-old is one of a number of candidates that the Championship’s bottom side are considering to replace their former boss.

The Greens parted ways with the ex-England international on New Year’s Eve, with a run of one win in 14 league games leaving his position untenable, with a relegation fight on their hands for the remainder of the season.

While the Devon outfit have been linked with a return for former boss Steven Schumacher, as well as former Norwich City manager David Wagner, Muslic - who was relieved of his duties at the Belgian outfit last month - is the latest name to be linked with the vacancy at Home Park.

Miron Muslic the latest name to be linked to Plymouth Argyle vacancy

Muslic is reported to be in talks with the Pilgrims this week, with the second tier outfit said to be looking to appoint a successor to Rooney before this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie with Brentford.

The former striker enjoyed a period of success in his previous role with Cercle, as he oversaw a campaign last season which saw them qualify for Europe for the first time in 14 years, and only the fourth time ever.

While things were going well on the continental stage with some strong performance in the Europa Conference League, a slow start to the domestic season ultimately cost Muslic his job last month, with the Greens weighing up their options ahead of a crucial second-half of the campaign.

Owner Simon Hallett addressed fans’ concerns in an open message on the club’s website earlier on Thursday, stating that the latest appointment in the Home Park dugout will be ‘in the very near future’, with talks thought to have been carried out throughout the week.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of January 9 Position Team P GD Pts 19th Stoke City 26 -8 27 20th Luton Town 26 -17 25 21st Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22nd Hull City 26 -11 23 23rd Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24th Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20

Miron Muslic joins Mat Sadler, David Wagner and Steven Schumacher in being linked Plymouth Argyle vacancy

The links to Muslic are the latest to surface over the past ten days, with former boss Schumacher tipped as a strong favourite over the past few days according to Plymouth Live, while Kevin Nancekivell and Joe Edwards continue to steer the ship in the absence of a permanent leader.

Wagner is another name that has been linked to the vacancy in the past, although the German is reported to have walked away from any negotiations in the past few days, as reported by The Daily Express.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler revealed as a target for the Pilgrims earlier in the week, before Football League World exclusively revealed that the League Two leaders rejected any advances for the 39-year-old - he has since signed a fresh contract at the Bescot Stadium.