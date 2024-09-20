Ahead of the Tees-Wear derby, Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick, has searched for advice from his former Manchester United teammate, Wayne Rooney, following Plymouth Argyle's triumph over Sunderland.

Middlesbrough meet Sunderland tomorrow lunchtime at the Stadium of Light as Regis Le Bris' men will look to bounce back following their 3-2 defeat to Plymouth last weekend.

Meanwhile, Boro are hoping to build on their away form after victory in Cardiff, as they face their grueling North East rivals.

An early fixture in the season, but it could prove vital as both sides are aiming to be around the promotion places come May.

Carrick has the best contact possible for the game ahead, as his close friend Rooney has just come off the back of his first victory as Argyle manager, ending Sunderland's unbeaten start.

The Boro boss will be sure to seek some of his former United teammate's advice in the hope of a positive outcome.

Carrick seeks Rooney advice ahead of Tees-Wear derby

A grudge-match, to say the least, as the two bitter rivals look ahead to their first meeting of the season, in a chance to take early bragging rights.

After Rooney masterminded the result against Sunderland, Carrick will certainly be keen to hear what he thinks as he prepares for his fourth meeting with the Mackems.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, the Boro boss has revealed he's exchanged messages with Plymouth's manager and intends to continue to pick his brains.

Carrick said: "We’ve exchanged a couple of messages, and I’ll speak to him more at some point.

"It was a big result for them, so I was pleased for Wayne. It was an important result for them. In terms of what we take from it, Sunderland have largely been consistent in the games they’ve played, and you can see how they’re trying to play - the patterns and consistencies within the game.

"We’ve got a decent idea of how they approach things, but it doesn’t mean that makes it any easier to play against."

Carrick has flourished at Sunderland in the past but will have to be wary

Looking at his record against the Mackems, you wouldn't think the Boro boss would need Rooney's thoughts.

Three encounters have seen Carrick's side produce all the eventualities, and his only visit further up the North East, saw a 4-0 victory there last October.

Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss all hit the scoresheet in a second half flurry from Boro, which made a real statement to their rivals.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough's last five meetings in the Championship Season Result 23/24 Boro 1-1 S'land 23/24 S'land 0-4 Boro 22/23 S'land 2-0 Boro 22/23 Boro 1-0 S'land 17/18 S'land 3-3 Boro

Carrick commented to the Northern Echo, making it clear there are many differences since the thrashing of their Northern counterparts.

The Boro manager said: "I think you need to be careful, and certainly from me, not to expect… people have been talking to me about last year and that was a good day for us, but going into Saturday it doesn’t mean a lot.

"The experience that lads will take from it, understanding what the day is going to bring and how it’s going to feel, the atmosphere, but in terms of what’s happened in the past, it will have no relevance to it whatsoever.

"We’ve got to have our eyes wide open to what Sunderland can bring, obviously they’ve got fresh ideas and a new coach, so we have to be ready for that. But certainly, we are up for it and will be going there looking for a positive result."

Their most recent meeting ended all square in a tight affair, as Nazariy Rusyn's strike salvaged a point for Michael Beale's side in February.

Rooney's advice, then, could prove to be the formula for Carrick on Saturday.