Carlton Palmer believes Plymouth Argyle’s clash with Bristol City on Wednesday night could be make or break for Wayne Rooney.

The Pilgrims are last in the Championship table, four points clear of safety after 24 games played.

Rooney’s side are winless in their last nine league games, leaving them in danger of suffering relegation to League One.

The 39-year-old is under increasing pressure as we approach the January transfer window, with a change in the dugout a looming threat amid this poor run of form.

Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle record - as of Dec. 30th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 25 5 6 14 20.00

Carlton Palmer makes Wayne Rooney future prediction

Palmer has predicted that a defeat to Bristol City in their next game could spell the end of Rooney’s time with Plymouth.

However, he has warned that keeping him, and backing him in January and then sacking him down the line would be a waste of time for the club.

“I have to say that with Plymouth losing again, you know me, I don’t advocate for people to get the sack, I really don’t, but I think time is running out for Wayne Rooney,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They sit bottom of the Championship, they’re now four points from Hull City, who are just outside the relegation places, so time is running out for Plymouth and Wayne Rooney.

“They can’t let it get adrift, their next games are against Bristol City, and then away to Stoke, so it’s a very difficult one.

“They can’t leave it too late if they’re going to make a change, and with the January transfer window coming up it’s a very difficult one to call.

“I would think that this game against Bristol City, if Wayne was to win that game against Bristol City I think he’ll have a stay of execution.

“But I think if he is to lose the game I think that could be the end of Wayne Rooney’s reign at Plymouth Argyle.

“Because it’s very difficult, you’ve got to make that decision, are you going to give him the money, do you trust him? Because I believe if you keep him for the January transfer window, if you allow him to invest, then you should stick with him.

“So, I honestly believe the Bristol City game will be the breaking point in the situation given where they are now, bottom of the Championship.”

Rooney’s reaching a breaking point at Plymouth

Rooney’s appointment was a surprising one for Plymouth given how disastrously his spell at Birmingham City went last year.

While the first quarter of the campaign wasn’t so bad, this recent run of form is making it increasingly difficult to justify keeping him.

Rooney’s reputation as manager will be damaged beyond repair if he is dismissed from the Pilgrims this early into his tenure.

However, it is looking like the right decision to make ahead of the January transfer window.